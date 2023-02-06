'Unimaginable': Mike Pompeo Reacts to Claims of Chinese Spy Balloons During Trump Admin
So, the Chinese Spy Balloon May Have Been Carrying Explosives
This CBS Tweet About Sam Smith's GRAMMYs Performance Is Raising a Lot of...
Why the Miami Police Department Canceled Black History Month
New Pre-SOTU Poll Brings Terrible News for Team Biden
Florida Unveils Plan to 'Dissolve' Disney's Self-Governing Status
Eric Adams Describes How Biden's Border Crisis Is Burdening NYC
Customs and Border Protection Made 'Woke' BLM Flyer to Celebrate Black History Month
How the Press Was Filled With Hot Air in Defense of President Biden’s...
Democrats Think Biden is Too Old to Seek Reelection, New Poll Shows
Woke Professor Under Review for ‘Reprehensible’ Remarks Defending Pedophilia
GOP Sen Warns There May Have Been Another Motive for Downing Spy Chinese...
Gross: Reuters Publishes Wistful Profile of Palestinian Terrorist Who Shot Innocent Victim...
Banning Guns for Marijuana Users Is Unconstitutional, Judge Rules
Tipsheet

White House Justifies Allowing Chinese Spy Balloon to Float Across the Entire Country

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 06, 2023 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre justified the Biden administration decision to allow a Chinese spy balloon, which was loaded with self-sabotage explosives, to traverse across the United States before it was shot down over the Atlantic ocean on Saturday. 

According to reports, Biden administration officials watched the balloon come in from China and did nothing to stop it from entering the continental U.S. 

Further, Jean-Pierre claimed Trump administration officials failed to catch a number of Chinese spy balloon incursions into the U.S. when President Donald Trump was in office. When asked to specify who and how, Jean-Pierre gave a jumbled non-answer. Trump administration officials deny awareness the incursions ever happened, including former National Security Advisor John Bolton, former Deputy National Security Advisor KT McFarland, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

As far as consequences for China, it doesn't appear there will be any. 

Tags: CHINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP Sen Warns There May Have Been Another Motive for Downing Spy Chinese Balloon Rebecca Downs
Count Out Trump at Your Peril Kurt Schlichter
'Unimaginable': Mike Pompeo Reacts to Claims of Chinese Spy Balloons During Trump Admin Spencer Brown
This CBS Tweet About Sam Smith's GRAMMYs Performance Is Raising a Lot of Eyebrows Spencer Brown
New Pre-SOTU Poll Brings Terrible News for Team Biden Spencer Brown
So, the Chinese Spy Balloon May Have Been Carrying Explosives Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
GOP Sen Warns There May Have Been Another Motive for Downing Spy Chinese Balloon Rebecca Downs