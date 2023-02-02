Tlaib, AOC Meltdown After Ilhan Omar Loses Her Committee Assignment
Republicans Choose Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Deliver Response to Biden's SOTU
National Archives Says It Was 'Ordered' to Keep Biden's Classified Documents Hidden From...
Oh, So That's Why Catholic Students Got Kicked Out of the Smithsonian
Rep. Wesley Hunt Exposes the Stupidity of Dems Crying Racist Over the Border...
DC Police Manpower and Crime Off to a Grim Start for 2023
NJ Republican Councilwoman Shot Dead Near Her Home
Is Haley's Expected Presidential Run 'Doomed' Because of This Video?
The Arrest of Iranian National Highlights Disturbing Reality of Biden's Border Crisis
House Formally Votes to Boot Rep. Ilhan Omar From House Committee on Foreign...
Mother Slams Biden’s Border Policies After Daughter’s Murder by Suspected Gang Member in...
Florida Helps Force Key Changes to Controversial Proposed AP African-American History Curr...
Nancy Pelosi Is Getting Involved in the California Senate Race
No, the Holocaust Is Not Just One of Many Tragic Events in Human...
Tipsheet

Biden's Top Economic Advisor Is Out

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 02, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden announced Thursday morning his top economic advisor, Brian Deese, is leaving his position at the White House. Deese served as Biden's National Economic Council Director since taking office in January 2021. 

"For the past two years, I have relied on Brian Deese to help me do just that. Brian has a unique ability to translate complex policy challenges into concrete actions that improve the lives of American people. He has helped steer my economic vision into reality, and managed the transition of our historic economic recovery to steady and stable growth," Biden released in a statement. 

"Brian’s work was critical to the passage of the most significant economic agenda in generations: the American Rescue Plan, which brought our economy back from the brink; the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the most significant investment in our nation’s infrastructure in generations; the CHIPs and Science Act, which ensures we make more high-end technology here at home so we can outcompete the world; and the Inflation Reduction Act, which is giving millions of families breathing room, investing in clean energy manufacturing, and addressing the climate crisis."

Deese's departure comes as economists warn the U.S. is headed into a recession this year. As the head of the NEC, Deese repeatedly claimed Biden's inflation crisis was transitory and advocated for massive federal government spending by Democrats.  

Meanwhile, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain officially left his position on Wednesday. 

Tags: INFLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

National Archives Says It Was 'Ordered' to Keep Biden's Classified Documents Hidden From Public Spencer Brown
Rep. Wesley Hunt Exposes the Stupidity of Dems Crying Racist Over the Border Crisis Julio Rosas
No Apologies Over Paul Pelosi Kurt Schlichter
Hey! Where'd All the 'Browns' Go? Ann Coulter
Oh, So That's Why Catholic Students Got Kicked Out of the Smithsonian Matt Vespa
Race Everywhere Victor Davis Hanson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
National Archives Says It Was 'Ordered' to Keep Biden's Classified Documents Hidden From Public Spencer Brown