Biden's Top Economic Advisor Is Out

President Joe Biden announced Thursday morning his top economic advisor, Brian Deese, is leaving his position at the White House. Deese served as Biden's National Economic Council Director since taking office in January 2021.

"For the past two years, I have relied on Brian Deese to help me do just that. Brian has a unique ability to translate complex policy challenges into concrete actions that improve the lives of American people. He has helped steer my economic vision into reality, and managed the transition of our historic economic recovery to steady and stable growth," Biden released in a statement.

It has been an unspeakable privilege to serve @POTUS.



Thank you:



For putting your trust in me;



For leading us with resolve and integrity; and



For your unwavering vision that we can and will build an economy that works for all Americans. https://t.co/YVwMNSSioH — Brian Deese (@BrianDeeseNEC) February 2, 2023

"Brian’s work was critical to the passage of the most significant economic agenda in generations: the American Rescue Plan, which brought our economy back from the brink; the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the most significant investment in our nation’s infrastructure in generations; the CHIPs and Science Act, which ensures we make more high-end technology here at home so we can outcompete the world; and the Inflation Reduction Act, which is giving millions of families breathing room, investing in clean energy manufacturing, and addressing the climate crisis."

Deese's departure comes as economists warn the U.S. is headed into a recession this year. As the head of the NEC, Deese repeatedly claimed Biden's inflation crisis was transitory and advocated for massive federal government spending by Democrats.

CBS' Margaret Brennan presses Biden economic advisor Brian Deese over Biden's lie that inflation was "transitory" and solely due to Putin's war:



"The tick up [of inflation] began a good year before the war in Ukraine began." pic.twitter.com/eX66j02Ieu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2022

Meanwhile, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain officially left his position on Wednesday.