Billions in Pandemic Loan Fraud Was Committed With Stolen Social Security Numbers
Biden Sent McCarthy a Staff Memo to Negotiate the Debt Ceiling. It Did...
Flip-Flop: Here's What Biden Said When He Voted Against Raising the Debt Limit...
WaPo Throws Freezing Cold Water on Kamala Harris' Political Future
At Least One State Is Holding Their GOP Leadership Accountable
Biden Is About to Infuriate Liberals When He Unveils New COVID Policy
Biden Caught in Another Classified Document Cover-Up
Facing Investigations and Impeachment, Mayorkas Has a Message for House GOP
DeSantis Responds to Trump’s Criticism of His COVID Response
Florida House Speaker Announces Constitutional Carry Legislation
Inhumanity in Memphis
Rep. George Santos Steps Back From House Committee Assignments
Let's Talk About This Self-Defeating Biden Photo-Op
29-Year-Old Arrested for Pretending to Be a High School Student
Tipsheet

Did You See Who Lindsey Graham Endorsed for President?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 31, 2023 4:00 PM
Evan Vucci

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham campaigned with former President Donald Trump over the weekend and issued an endorsement for his 2024 campaign to take back the White House. 

"There are many talented people for years to come, but there's only one Donald Trump," Graham said to a roaring crowd in South Carolina. 

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Monday night, Graham explained his decision and why he thinks Trump is the best choice as the Republican nominee. 

"We need somebody that on day one can get this country back on track, that can secure our border and bring order out of chaos, somebody the Russians and the Chinese fear, somebody that can take the fight to the terrorists. The Abraham Accords are the result of Donald Trump impressing the Israelis and the Arabs. He is the best solution to the problems we face, not because of the flaws of others but because I know what he can do," Graham said. 

"To all these people who are very talented, I don’t think you could do what he did,” he continued. “And I want him to have another shot. Unfinished business.”


Trump is currently the only declared candidate for the 2024 GOP ticket, but there's speculation he could be joined soon by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and others. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Caught in Another Classified Document Cover-Up Spencer Brown
WaPo Throws Freezing Cold Water on Kamala Harris' Political Future Spencer Brown
Biden Sent McCarthy a Staff Memo to Negotiate the Debt Ceiling. It Did Not Go Well. Katie Pavlich
At Least One State Is Holding Their GOP Leadership Accountable Matt Vespa
Facing Investigations and Impeachment, Mayorkas Has a Message for House GOP Julio Rosas
TAPES: We Investigated a Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring. Here's What We Found. Mia Cathell
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Biden Caught in Another Classified Document Cover-Up Spencer Brown