Did You See Who Lindsey Graham Endorsed for President?

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham campaigned with former President Donald Trump over the weekend and issued an endorsement for his 2024 campaign to take back the White House.

"There are many talented people for years to come, but there's only one Donald Trump," Graham said to a roaring crowd in South Carolina.

#BREAKING: Sen. Lindsey Graham campaigns alongside former President Trump in South Carolina: "How many times have you heard, 'We like Trump policies but we want somebody new'? There are no Trump policies without Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/MVs6ySccNf — Forbes (@Forbes) January 29, 2023

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Monday night, Graham explained his decision and why he thinks Trump is the best choice as the Republican nominee.

"We need somebody that on day one can get this country back on track, that can secure our border and bring order out of chaos, somebody the Russians and the Chinese fear, somebody that can take the fight to the terrorists. The Abraham Accords are the result of Donald Trump impressing the Israelis and the Arabs. He is the best solution to the problems we face, not because of the flaws of others but because I know what he can do," Graham said.

"To all these people who are very talented, I don’t think you could do what he did,” he continued. “And I want him to have another shot. Unfinished business.”

Trump is currently the only declared candidate for the 2024 GOP ticket, but there's speculation he could be joined soon by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and others.