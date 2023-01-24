Lee Zeldin Blasts New York’s 'Laziest' and 'Most Forgettable' Senator

After nearly beating New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul in November, former Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin is plotting his next move.

Earlier this month, Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced her re-election campaign for 2024.

"Ending months of speculation about her future, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a liberal Democrat from upstate New York, announced in recent days that she would seek a third full term next year," the New York Times reported. "On Thursday, Ms. Gillibrand said she was confident she would win despite Republicans’ strong performance in the state in November. She also dismissed rumors that had swirled among New York Democrats in recent months that she might give up the seat."

But it appears Zeldin could challenge Gillibrand for the seat, especially fresh off of Republican victories in the Empire State. When asked about the potential challenge, Gillibrand insisted she will beat Zeldin.

MORE ‘I will beat him’ - Senator Gillibrand says should Lee Zeldin decide to run for her seat in 2024, she likes her chances - a lot. ⁦@News12WC⁩ ⁦@News12LI⁩ pic.twitter.com/mkLfSu1bSy — Tara Rosenblum (@tararosenblum) January 24, 2023

He disagrees.

Tough talk from New York’s laziest and most forgettable Senator in generations. Senator What’s Her Name only says this because she is in a state with MANY millions more Dems than Republicans. If the Dem enrollment advantage was 2 million, that wouldn’t be enough. She’d be toast. https://t.co/4WfWwDzhcI — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) January 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer narrowly avoided a primary challenge from Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez last year.