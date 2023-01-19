Surprise! Visitor Logs to Biden's Delaware Home Actually Do Exist
Joe Manchin's West Virginia Approval is in the Toilet

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 19, 2023 12:00 PM
After selling out West Virginia energy workers by voting for President Joe Biden's  $800 billion "Inflation Reduction Act" in August, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has seen his approval rating plummet. 

A new poll out this week shows things haven't improved as time has passed, calling into question Manchin's re-election chances in 2024. 

According to Forbes the Inflation Reduction Act, which actually makes inflation worse and balloons the deficit, is the largest handout to climate change interest groups in U.S. history. 

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is the most significant climate legislation in United States history. Energy Innovation Policy and Technology LLC® modeling finds the IRA’s $370 billion in climate and clean energy investments could cut U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions up to 43% below 2005 levels by 2030.

Though the clean energy transition is happening, coal retirements must be accelerated to reach our climate goals. The IRA will speed the shift from coal to clean and support a just transition by providing $5 billion to back $250 billion in low-cost loans for utilities to reduce coal debt and reinvest in clean technologies. Another provision provides $9.7 billion in financial assistance for rural electric cooperatives to move toward clean energy sources.

While Manchin's approval rating back home continues to suffer, the Senator spent time this week in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum.  

The central call-to-action at this year's Davos gathering has been combatting "climate change," which will come at the expense of Americans and West Virginia voters. 

