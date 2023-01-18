White House Stonewalls Reporters on Biden's Document Scandal

During a briefing at the White House Wednesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre again refused to answer questions about President Joe Biden's classified document scandal and repeatedly referred reporters to the Department of Justice. DOJ is also refusing to answer questions and referring reporters to White House Counsel or Special Counsel Robert Hur.

REPORTER: "Would you commit to having the White House Counsel come here and take questions?"



KJP: "They did a 45 minute call with many of your colleagues. Somebody here had said 30 minutes, but it was not. It was actually 45 minutes. They miscounted." pic.twitter.com/0ODcuSkiEC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 18, 2023

REPORTER: "To be clear, my question is about procedures here at the White House..."



KJP: "To be clear, I'm going to refer you to the what my colleagues at the White House counsel's office." pic.twitter.com/h1n26iVxHw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 18, 2023

.@JacquiHeinrich: "Would you invite a DOJ official to take our questions here?"



KJP: "No. You would have to go to the Department of Justice." pic.twitter.com/bLMuYKtS66 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 18, 2023

After covering up the scandal for months, the White House is stonewalling the press about why Biden illegally possessed classified documents in a private D.C. office and stored them in his Wilmington garage.

.@JacquiHeinrich: "We were just told in the briefing room, essentially, not to expect any more answers...We are being referred to a black hole...So we are not getting many answers." pic.twitter.com/gt0r33Xia5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 18, 2023

Biden's attorneys and the White House found out about the improperly handled classified information one week before the 2022 midterm elections. They sat on the information for weeks, despite Biden promising to have the most transparent administration in American history.