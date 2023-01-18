Can You Imagine If the FBI Went Ahead With This Move Amid Biden's...
White House Stonewalls Reporters on Biden's Document Scandal

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 18, 2023 4:45 PM
During a briefing at the White House Wednesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre again refused to answer questions about President Joe Biden's classified document scandal and repeatedly referred reporters to the Department of Justice. DOJ is also refusing to answer questions and referring reporters to White House Counsel or Special Counsel Robert Hur. 

After covering up the scandal for months, the White House is stonewalling the press about why Biden illegally possessed classified documents in a private D.C. office and stored them in his Wilmington garage. 

Biden's attorneys and the White House found out about the improperly handled classified information one week before the 2022 midterm elections. They sat on the information for weeks, despite Biden promising to have the most transparent administration in American history. 

