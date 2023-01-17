Law Professor Explains Why Biden Just Made His Classified Document Scandal Worse

President Joe Biden's classified document scandal gets worse by the day as his attorneys make additional announcements about newly "found" information.

Last week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the search for classified documents, at Biden's unsecured office space at a D.C. think tank and in his Delaware garage, was "complete." Days later, additional documents were found.

After news broke classified information was stored in Biden's Wilmington, Delaware garage, questions arose about who visits him there -- especially given the significant portion of time Biden has spent at the residency since becoming president in January 2020. His son, Hunter Biden, had regular access to the garage while he was engaged in highly suspicious business transactions with foreign adversaries. At one point, Hunter claimed the Wilmington house was his.

DOOCY: "Classified materials, next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?"



BIDEN: "My Corvette's in a locked garage, okay? So it's not like they're sitting out on the street." pic.twitter.com/w3D7THLxah — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023

On Monday, the White House claimed they do not keep a log of visitors to Biden's Delaware home.

Where Are the Visitor Logs to Biden's Home Where the Classified Docs Were Found? Well... https://t.co/TgKbeNXdKn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 16, 2023

DOOCY: "There are no visitor logs chronicling who comes and goes from the president's house in Wilmington." pic.twitter.com/WPpZ1mmWa4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 16, 2023

But according to George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley, the claim that visitor logs don't exist actually makes the situation worse for Biden, his son Hunter and many others.

...If Congress has a right to the information (which it does), it can now seek alternative sources for the information, including interviewing staff and family on past visitors. Those interviews are subject to criminal penalties for false statements. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 16, 2023

...Just as the Committee's had a right to tax records and other records related to Trump, a court is likely to find a valid oversight demand in these visitor records to gauge the national security threat from mishandling classified records. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Special Counsel Robert Hur to handle the criminal investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified information during his time as the former vice president.