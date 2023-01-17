DOJ Still Fighting in Court for Forced Masking on Transportation
Tipsheet

Law Professor Explains Why Biden Just Made His Classified Document Scandal Worse

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 17, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

President Joe Biden's classified document scandal gets worse by the day as his attorneys make additional announcements about newly "found" information. 

Last week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the search for classified documents, at Biden's unsecured office space at a D.C. think tank and in his Delaware garage, was "complete." Days later, additional documents were found. 

After news broke classified information was stored in Biden's Wilmington, Delaware garage, questions arose about who visits him there -- especially given the significant portion of time Biden has spent at the residency since becoming president in January 2020. His son, Hunter Biden, had regular access to the garage while he was engaged in highly suspicious business transactions with foreign adversaries. At one point, Hunter claimed the Wilmington house was his. 

On Monday, the White House claimed they do not keep a log of visitors to Biden's Delaware home. 

But according to George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley, the claim that visitor logs don't exist actually makes the situation worse for Biden, his son Hunter and many others.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Special Counsel Robert Hur to handle the criminal investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified information during his time as the former vice president. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

