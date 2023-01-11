White House Refuses to Explain Curious Timeline of Biden's Classified Document Fiasco

Speaking to reporters from the White House Wednesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to answer questions about the timeline of President Joe Biden's classified information scandal.

It was known by his attorneys that classified information was found on November 2, 2022 in an unsecured think tank office belonging to Biden when he was the former vice president. The midterm elections were on November 8 and in the lead up to Election Day, Democrats and President Biden repeatedly chided President Donald Trump for allegedly mishandling classified information at Secret Service protected Mar-a-Lago.

"These documents were discovered on November 2nd...this didn't become public until...more than two months later. Why was the public not informed while the White House prepared its PR response for two months?"



KJP: "I'm not going to go beyond what the president shared yesterday." pic.twitter.com/7pFg7thQyG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 11, 2023

Exchanges with reporters got confrontational as Jean-Pierre continued her refusal to answer questions.

KJP gets testy with a reporter:



"We work very well together. We don't need to have this kind of confrontation." pic.twitter.com/g4rX8xV5aJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Attorney General Merrick Garland is refusing to appoint a special counsel to handle the case and Republicans on Capitol Hill are demanding answers.

FACT: The documents Biden illegally stored were turned over to the National Archives right before the midterm elections, and the corrupt Biden DOJ covered it up for two months! (1/2) — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 11, 2023