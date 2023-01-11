BREAKING: More Classified Biden Docs Found in New Location
White House Refuses to Explain Curious Timeline of Biden's Classified Document Fiasco

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 11, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Speaking to reporters from the White House Wednesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to answer questions about the timeline of President Joe Biden's classified information scandal. 

It was known by his attorneys that classified information was found on November 2, 2022 in an unsecured think tank office belonging to Biden when he was the former vice president. The midterm elections were on November 8 and in the lead up to Election Day, Democrats and President Biden repeatedly chided President Donald Trump for allegedly mishandling classified information at Secret Service protected Mar-a-Lago. 

Exchanges with reporters got confrontational as Jean-Pierre continued her refusal to answer questions.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Merrick Garland is refusing to appoint a special counsel to handle the case and Republicans on Capitol Hill are demanding answers.

