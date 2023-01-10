Stefanik Demands Accountability for Biden and His 'Corrupt DOJ' Over Classified Docs
Another Anti-Trump Investigation Has Wrapped in Georgia, But Will the Findings Be Released...
An Armed Criminal Gets Absolutely Wrecked by a Concealed Carry Holder
Biden Ignores Questions About Classified Documents As GOP Lawmakers Demand Answers
John Kirby Insists Biden Didn't Get a 'Sanitized' View of the Border Crisis
Biden Takes on Valiant Fight Against...Gas Stoves
How Many Democrats Voted to Continue IRS Harassment?
Biden Gets the Papal Blackball
New Twitter Files Details How Pfizer Board Member Wanted the Site to Suppress...
Trump Responds to Discovery of Biden's Classified Documents
'Totally Unexpected': Diamond of 'Diamond and Silk' Dies
Federal Judge Blocks Portions of New Jersey Gun Control Law
Fight: Two GOP Governors Go to War Against Twisted 'DEI' Social Engineering
How the 118th U.S. Congress Could Deliver Lasting Results
Tipsheet

It's Happening: Schiff, Swalwell and Omar to Lose Committee Assignments

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 10, 2023 10:00 AM

Newly minted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is making good on his promise to strip Democratic Representatives Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell of their committee assignments. 

"Swalwell can’t get a security clearance in the private sector. I’m not going to give him a government security clearance. Schiff has lied to the American public," McCarthy told reporters late Monday night. "We will not allow him to be on the Intel Committee either.”

The move is especially damaging for Schiff, who abused his position as House Intelligence Committee Chairman to investigate President Donald Trump over bogus "Russian collusion" during the 2016 presidential election. For years Schiff claimed evidence was "hiding in plain site" that would lead to an indictment of Trump. After years of what Trump called a witch hunt, in addition to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's lengthy and expensive investigation, the politically charged allegations never came true. 

Shortly after the 2022 midterm elections in November, when Democrats lost control of the House, Schiff responded to McCarthy's plans to strip him of his committee assignments by claiming his record was being "misrepresented."

 

Meanwhile, the case to strip Swalwell of his assignments is simple: he slept with a Chinese spy. For Omar, there is plenty of evidence to suggest she committed immigration fraud by marrying and then divorcing her brother. She's also advocated for terrorist organizations, including Al Qaeda, Hezbollah and Hamas, to be treated more fairly.

Tags: CONGRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fight: Two GOP Governors Go to War Against Twisted 'DEI' Social Engineering Guy Benson
An Armed Criminal Gets Absolutely Wrecked by a Concealed Carry Holder Matt Vespa
Stefanik Demands Accountability for Biden and His 'Corrupt DOJ' Over Classified Docs Spencer Brown
US Big Three Auto Companies Commit to Making Cars That People Don't Want Stephen Moore
How Many Democrats Voted to Continue IRS Harassment? Katie Pavlich
Trump Responds to Discovery of Biden's Classified Documents Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Fight: Two GOP Governors Go to War Against Twisted 'DEI' Social Engineering Guy Benson