BREAKTHROUGH: Does McCarthy Have a Deal?

UPDATE: The House has voted to adjourn until 12 p.m. et on Friday.

According to the folks over at Punchbowl, backers of Leader Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker have reportedly struck a deal with some of his detractors.

🚨 NEWS: HOUSE REPUBLICANS pushing to elect a speaker tonight, per sources involved in the talks



DEAL IS CUT -- either it moves people, or McCarthy is in serious trouble



LAWMAKERS reviewing. House could recess to allow discussion

🚨 NEW: Sources tell us a deal between MCCARTHY and his opponents is close.



CHIP ROY and PATRICK MCHENRY have been negotiating it



All the big players are now in TOM EMMER's 1st floor office.



RALPH NORMAN says he expects an offer in writing tonight



RALPH NORMAN says he expects an offer in writing tonight

MCHENRY, the leadership’s chief negotiator, said he feels very favorable about where things are heading. And the pieces, he said, are coming together.



MCHENRY is a very careful speaker. He’s been in and around leadership for a very long time. https://t.co/GiVx5IFVJh — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 5, 2023

After a 11th ballot Thursday night, McCarthy again came up short of the 218 votes he needs to become Speaker. On multiple ballots, 20 members of his party have voted against his candidacy. The House could adjourn for the night and reconvene Friday.

NEW — RIGHT NOW — very fluid situation — house talking about adjournment until tomorrow! Some senior republicans want Monday. Tomorrow is more likely.



Democrats won’t help. Jan 6 ceremony is tomorrow.



Democrats won't help. Jan 6 ceremony is tomorrow.

Seems like Rs are heading toward a noon adjournment tomorrow now



This is a VERY fluid situation. But House R leadership seems to feel very good about their vote count