Tipsheet

BREAKTHROUGH: Does McCarthy Have a Deal?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 05, 2023 8:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

UPDATE: The House has voted to adjourn until 12 p.m. et on Friday. 

***Original post***

According to the folks over at Punchbowl, backers of Leader Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker have reportedly struck a deal with some of his detractors. 

After a 11th ballot Thursday night, McCarthy again came up short of the 218 votes he needs to become Speaker. On multiple ballots, 20 members of his party have voted against his candidacy. The House could adjourn for the night and reconvene Friday.

