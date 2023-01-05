BREAKTHROUGH: Does McCarthy Have a Deal?

UPDATE: The House has voted to adjourn until 12 p.m. et on Friday.
***Original post***
According to the folks over at Punchbowl, backers of Leader Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker have reportedly struck a deal with some of his detractors.
THE TOP to @PunchbowlNews PM— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2023
THE TOP to @PunchbowlNews PM— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2023
🚨 NEWS: HOUSE REPUBLICANS pushing to elect a speaker tonight, per sources involved in the talks— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2023
DEAL IS CUT -- either it moves people, or McCarthy is in serious trouble
LAWMAKERS reviewing. House could recess to allow discussionhttps://t.co/jox0hviGKk
🚨 NEW: Sources tell us a deal between MCCARTHY and his opponents is close.— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 5, 2023
CHIP ROY and PATRICK MCHENRY have been negotiating it
All the big players are now in TOM EMMER's 1st floor office.
RALPH NORMAN says he expects an offer in writing tonight
w @bresreports/@heatherscope
MCHENRY, the leadership’s chief negotiator, said he feels very favorable about where things are heading. And the pieces, he said, are coming together.— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 5, 2023
MCHENRY is a very careful speaker. He’s been in and around leadership for a very long time. https://t.co/GiVx5IFVJh
After a 11th ballot Thursday night, McCarthy again came up short of the 218 votes he needs to become Speaker. On multiple ballots, 20 members of his party have voted against his candidacy. The House could adjourn for the night and reconvene Friday.
NEW — RIGHT NOW — very fluid situation — house talking about adjournment until tomorrow! Some senior republicans want Monday. Tomorrow is more likely.— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2023
Democrats won’t help. Jan 6 ceremony is tomorrow.
W @bresreports @heatherscope
Seems like Rs are heading toward a noon adjournment tomorrow now— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2023
This is a VERY fluid situation. But House R leadership seems to feel very good about their vote count
MCHENRY says he thinks Republicans will be able to clear an adjournment resolution TONIGHT.— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 5, 2023
