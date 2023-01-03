After Turning Florida Ruby Red, DeSantis to be Inaugurated for Second Term

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will sworn in for a second term Tuesday after defeating Democrat Charlie Christ by more than 1.5 million votes on November 8, 2022.

"Today, after four years, the people have delivered their verdict. Freedom is here to stay. Thank you very much. Thank you. Now, thanks to the overwhelming support of the people of Florida, we not only won an election, we have rewritten the political map," DeSantis said during his victory speech. "I am proud of our achievements in this state. I am honored by your support and I look forward to the road ahead. I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race in this first term, and I have kept the faith. We’ve accomplished more than anybody thought possible four years ago. But we’ve got so much more to do and I have only begun to fight."

Happy New Year! I am thankful for the opportunity to continue serving the free state of Florida. pic.twitter.com/27bC39heRq — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 1, 2023

"We have embraced freedom. We have maintained law and order. We have protected the rights of parents. We have respected our taxpayers, and we reject woke ideology. We fight the woke in the legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die. People have come here because our policies work," he continued. "I believe the survival of the American experiment requires a revival of true American principles. Florida has proved that it can be done. We offer a ray of hope that better days still lie ahead."

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez will also be sworn in for a second term.

DeSantis' second inauguration comes after turning the Sunshine State ruby red during the 2022 midterm elections, even winning typically blue Miami-Dade County by double digits.

DeSantis will be sworn in on the steps of the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee Tuesday morning and attend an inaugural ball in the evening.