New Report Exposes Illegal Immigration Industrial Complex and the 'Charities' That Benefit
Elon Musk Dives Into Whether Conspiracy Theories About Twitter Were True
Fossil Fuels Keep Us Warm and Secure During Winter Months
The War Against We the People
The Dismissal of Kari Lake’s Election Lawsuit Shows Voter Disenfranchisement No Longer...
How To Make Republicans And Others Ditch Ukraine
Biden's Call for Unity Rings Hollow
The Washington Post Goes Out of Its Way to Bash Christmas to Promote...
For the People?
Whoopi Goldberg is in Hot Water Again
Planned Parenthood Demands the Holidays Be Spent Promoting Their Bottom Line of Abortion
Census Data Show the State That Experienced the Biggest Population Decline in 2022
DHS Attempts Damage Control As Illegal Immigrants Freeze
On Christmas, Christians Remain Persecuted Around the World
Busloads of Illegal Immigrants Arrive Outside Kamala Harris' Residence
Tipsheet

New Report Exposes Illegal Immigration Industrial Complex and the 'Charities' That Benefit

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 26, 2022 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt York

A new investigation from the Heritage Foundation exposes how Non-Governmental Organizations, known as NGOs, work with the federal government to relocated illegal immigrants from border towns to destinations across the country under the guise of "charity." 

"The Biden border crisis was sparked by the deliberate implementation of open-borders policies and the removal of Trump-era borders security policies by the Biden administration. While the Biden administration caused the crisis and allows it to persist, they are not the only party responsible for facilitating this crisis. Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have played a substantial role in exacerbating the crisis by actively helping process and transport tens of thousands of illegal aliens into the interior of the United States," a memo published by Heritage states. 

"After observing this dynamic, the Heritage Oversight Project and Heritage Border Security and Immigration Center obtained and analyzed movement patterns of anonymized mobile devices that were detected on the premises of over 30 NGO facilities at or near the border. These locations were selected either based on public knowledge of these facilities being used to process illegal aliens or on reliable human source information. All physical locations were verified and physical location boundaries were defined to include building and parking areas to minimize false positives," it continues. 

These NGOs thrive off of private donations and federal tax dollars through government grants. 

"The investigation found approximately 30,000 cell phone devices in the NGO facilities and traced the location of those devices in the U.S. during the month of January 2022. We assign a high degree of confidence to the assumption that the vast majority of these devices belong to individuals who illegally crossed the border. This is based on first-hand observation of facilities in which illegal aliens invariably outnumber facility workers and volunteers by many degrees," the memo continues. "Additionally, based on the travel patterns and the end location of these devices, we assume that the vast majority of the devices reflect a migration pattern from the border of illegal aliens as opposed to a consistent travel pattern of NGO workers traveling from around the country to the border and back." 


On late Friday night just before Christmas, Customs and Border Protection dumped the numbers of illegal crossings for November. They hit another record. 


Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Dismissal of Kari Lake’s Election Lawsuit Shows Voter Disenfranchisement No Longer Matters Rachel Alexander
How To Make Republicans And Others Ditch Ukraine Kurt Schlichter
Elon Musk Dives Into Whether Conspiracy Theories About Twitter Were True Katie Pavlich
DHS Attempts Damage Control As Illegal Immigrants Freeze Katie Pavlich
Whoopi Goldberg is in Hot Water Again Katie Pavlich
Census Data Show the State That Experienced the Biggest Population Decline in 2022 Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Dismissal of Kari Lake’s Election Lawsuit Shows Voter Disenfranchisement No Longer Matters Rachel Alexander