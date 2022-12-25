On Christmas, Christians Remain Persecuted Around the World
Tipsheet

Busloads of Illegal Immigrants Arrive Outside Kamala Harris' Residence

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 25, 2022 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Three busloads of illegal immigrants arrived outside of Vice President Kamala Harris' Naval Observatory residence late Saturday night as the Biden administration fights to end Title 42. The buses were sent by Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott as the federal government continues its assault on his state by refusing to secure the U.S. border with Mexico.

As the end of Title 42 looms, cities like El Paso have become completely overwhelmed by illegal crossings and even in frigid temperatures, the streets are lined with people in the country unlawfully. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

