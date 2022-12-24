Becket Calls Out Washington State County for Banning Employees From Having Religious Decor...
Tipsheet

2022 Was a Dangerous Year For Law Enforcement

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 24, 2022 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

In the aftermath of the Defund the Police and Black Lives Matter movements, 2022 turned out to be an extraordinarily dangerous year for law enforcement. 

According to the Fraternal Order of Police, more than 300 officers were shot and dozens were killed while responding to calls and carrying out their duties. 

"This past year has been one of the most dangerous years for law enforcement in recent history due to the increase of violence directed towards law enforcement officers as well as the nationwide crime crisis, which has seen criminals emboldened by the failed policies of pandering prosecutors and cynical politicians. Frankly, it is unlike anything I’ve seen in my 36 years of law enforcement," National President of the Fraternal Order of Police Patrick Yoes released in a recent statement about the numbers. “Last year we saw more officers shot in the line of duty than any other since the National Fraternal Order of Police began recording this data in late 2015, and this year is not far behind."

“With just days remaining in 2022, we’ve seen 323 officers shot in the line of duty so far this year; up 13% from 2019 year to date. Of those officers who were shot, 60 were killed by gunfire; up 23% from 2019 year to date," he continued. “There were 87 ambush-style attacks on law enforcement officers this year, which resulted in 124 officers being shot; 31 of those officers were killed. Many will often look at this data and just see numbers. We MUST remember that they represent heroes—fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters."

Meanwhile, new numbers show young black men are also a casualty of the BLM movement.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

