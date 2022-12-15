Pelosi Snaps at Reporter for Asking This Question About Her Future
Tipsheet

FBI Arrests a Chinese Spy Stalking Fellow Students

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 15, 2022 2:30 PM
Li Xueren/Xinhua via AP

The FBI announced Thursday agents arrested a Chinese national for stalking and harassing a pro-freedom student attending Berklee College of Music in Boston. 

"A Berklee College of Music student, who is citizen of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), has been arrested and charged with stalking in connection with threatening and harassing communications he allegedly made towards an individual who posted fliers in support of democracy in China," the FBI released in a statement. "Xiaolei Wu, 25, was charged with one count of stalking and will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston this afternoon. Wu has lived in Boston while attending the Berklee College of Music. Wu will appear in federal court in Boston at 3 p.m. this afternoon."

Wu engaged in more than stalking and threatened the student with violence for speaking out against the Chinese Communist Party. 

"According to the charging documents, on Oct. 22, 2022, an individual posted a flier on or near the Berklee College of Music campus in Boston which said, “Stand with Chinese People,” as well as, “We Want Freedom,” and “We Want Democracy.” It is alleged that, beginning on or about Oct. 22, 2022 and continuing until Oct. 24, 2022, Wu made a series of communications via WeChat, email and Instagram directed towards the victim who posted the flier," the FBI states. "Among other things, Wu allegedly said, 'Post more, I will chop your bastard hands off.' He also allegedly told the victim that he had informed the public security agency in China about the victim’s actions and that the public security agency in China would 'greet' the victim’s family. It is further alleged that Wu solicited others to find out where the victim was living and publicly posted the victim’s email address in the hopes that others would abuse the victim online."

Wu faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. 

Influence and spying from the Chinese Communist Party in U.S. academic institutions is nothing new, but a serious national security threat. Further, the use of social media application Tik Tok by American young people is especially concerning. 


Tags: CHINA

