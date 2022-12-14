Rep. Nancy Mace Confronts Transgender Activist for Tweet to 'Accost' SCOTUS Justices
FACT CHECK: Has Joe Biden 'Always' Been an Ally For Gay Rights?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 14, 2022 2:00 PM
Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed President Joe Biden has "always" been an ally to the LBGTQI+ community. 

"He has always been an ally. I think I speak for many people at the White House today that we could not be prouder to work for this administration, to work for this particular President," KJP said. 

The remarks came just moments before President Joe Biden signed the Respect For Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House. 

But has Joe Biden "always" been an ally to the LBGTQI+ community? 

CLAIM: "He has always been an ally." 

THE FACTS:

Joe Biden Viewed Gays in Government as ‘Security Risks’

Former vice president Joe Biden once told a group of constituents in Delaware he viewed homosexuals working for the federal government as "security risks," according to an archived local news report dug up by the Washington Free Beacon.

In his first year as a U.S. senator, however, Biden appeared unwilling to accept members of the gay community as federal employees.

The article from the Morning News, a Wilmington, Delaware-based paper no longer in circulation, covered a September 24, 1973, meeting Biden held with members of the North Star Civic Association. One of the members, a gay-rights activist, asked Biden questions on job discrimination at the U.S. Civil Service and in the military.

Biden's "gut reaction" on the issue was that homosexuals were "security threats," he said.

TOWNHALL'S RATING: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's statement that President Joe Biden has "always been an ally" is false. 

