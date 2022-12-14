FACT CHECK: Has Joe Biden 'Always' Been an Ally For Gay Rights?

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed President Joe Biden has "always" been an ally to the LBGTQI+ community.

"He has always been an ally. I think I speak for many people at the White House today that we could not be prouder to work for this administration, to work for this particular President," KJP said.

KJP on Joe Biden's gay rights record:



"He has always been an ally." pic.twitter.com/Xr6vwlKGmh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 13, 2022

The remarks came just moments before President Joe Biden signed the Respect For Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House.

Today, I signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law.



We are reaffirming a fundamental truth: Love is love, and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 13, 2022

But has Joe Biden "always" been an ally to the LBGTQI+ community?

CLAIM: "He has always been an ally."

THE FACTS:

Joe Biden Viewed Gays in Government as ‘Security Risks’

Former vice president Joe Biden once told a group of constituents in Delaware he viewed homosexuals working for the federal government as "security risks," according to an archived local news report dug up by the Washington Free Beacon. In his first year as a U.S. senator, however, Biden appeared unwilling to accept members of the gay community as federal employees. The article from the Morning News, a Wilmington, Delaware-based paper no longer in circulation, covered a September 24, 1973, meeting Biden held with members of the North Star Civic Association. One of the members, a gay-rights activist, asked Biden questions on job discrimination at the U.S. Civil Service and in the military. Biden's "gut reaction" on the issue was that homosexuals were "security threats," he said.

Friendly reminder that Joe Biden is a useless virtue signaling muppet who:

-said gay Americans are "security risks"

-voted to ban immigrants(!) with HIV

-supported the bill that created 'Don't Ask Don't Tell'

-publicly opposed same-sex marriage as VP — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) December 13, 2022

Inbox: Trump campaign is using this old 2006 clip from Biden on "Meet the Press," in which he defends DOMA and says "marriage is between a man and a woman and states must respect that," to make the case he has "flip-flopped on same sex marriage." pic.twitter.com/XG5RRSGkj1 — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) June 19, 2020

TOWNHALL'S RATING: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's statement that President Joe Biden has "always been an ally" is false.