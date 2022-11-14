Calls to Delay Senate Leadership Elections Grow Louder

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is joining calls to delay Senate leadership elections as the final balance of power is still unknown after the 2022 midterm elections.

All Republicans should be focused on winning in Georgia and trying to understand the midterm elections before Senate leadership elections or moving on to the 2024 presidential race. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 14, 2022

Meanwhile, a group of prominent conservative leaders are sending a letter to congressional leadership Monday asking for a delay.

Per source: collection of prominent conservative movement figures — incl Heritage President Kevin Roberts — will be releasing a letter calling for delay to House and Senate leadership elections. pic.twitter.com/ON8c1dvIyl — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 14, 2022

The pushback comes after Republicans failed to take back the Senate majority under the leadership of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and National Senatorial Campaign Committee Chairman Rick Scott.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz isn't holding back.

.@TedCruz on midterms: “I am so pissed off I cannot even see straight. … This opportunity was screwed-up, it was screwed-up badly.”



“Everybody bears some of the blame,” but in Senate, it’d be “insane if we reelect the same leadership two days from now.”https://t.co/ORqVSACtEN — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) November 14, 2022

McConnell is plotting to ram through a leadership vote before the run-off in GA. This is how McConnell operates. Ted Cruz urges a delay, as do Hawley, Rubio, Johnson, and Lee. https://t.co/6PqcahWzWa — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 12, 2022

As of now, leadership elections are still set to take place on Wednesday.



