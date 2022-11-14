Biden Left One Major Topic Out of His Conversation With China's President
Hold the GOP Establishment Accountable
It Looks Like Biden Is Changing His Tune on What Was Once a...
Supreme Court Rejects Bump Stock Ban Case
Let's Talk About Trump's Repeated Attacks on DeSantis
Joy Reid Really Thinks You’re *This* Dumb
Washington Post Headline on Suspected UVA Shooter Raises Eyebrows
Here's What Some Republicans Are Hoping to See Lee Zeldin Do Next
Calls to Delay Senate Leadership Elections Grow Louder
Biden Immigration Official Resigns Following Ultimatum to Quit or Be Fired
Schlichter: Don't Panic
Here's Who Tudor Dixon Is Blaming for Her Election Loss in Michigan
Arizona Republicans Officially Accuse Maricopa County of Voter Suppression
Latest Counts Indicate Who Will Likely Control the House
A Race That's Key to Democrats' Chances of Holding the House Has Been...
Tipsheet

Calls to Delay Senate Leadership Elections Grow Louder

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 14, 2022 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is joining calls to delay Senate leadership elections as the final balance of power is still unknown after the 2022 midterm elections. 

Meanwhile, a group of prominent conservative leaders are sending a letter to congressional leadership Monday asking for a delay. 

The pushback comes after Republicans failed to take back the Senate majority under the leadership of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and National Senatorial Campaign Committee Chairman Rick Scott. 

Republican Senator Ted Cruz isn't holding back.

As of now, leadership elections are still set to take place on Wednesday. 


Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let’s Talk About Trump Kurt Schlichter
Let's Talk About Trump's Repeated Attacks on DeSantis Guy Benson
Washington Post Headline on Suspected UVA Shooter Raises Eyebrows Julio Rosas
Latest Counts Indicate Who Will Likely Control the House Guy Benson
A Race That's Key to Democrats' Chances of Holding the House Has Been Called Leah Barkoukis
It Looks Like Biden Is Changing His Tune on What Was Once a Major Democrat Priority Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Let’s Talk About Trump Kurt Schlichter