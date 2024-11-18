Roommate of Laken Riley's Killer Drops a Bombshell at Trial
We Know Who Trump Has Picked to Serve as His Secretary of Transportation

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 18, 2024 6:15 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

On Monday night, President-elect Donald Trump announced that he had selected former Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) to serve as his Secretary of Transportation. Duffy served in Congress from 2011-2019, and had also been a district attorney.

Trump's statement began in part by touting Duffy's credentials, including his bipartisanship on building projects, and how his experience will be put to use in helping rural Americans:

I am pleased to announce that former Congressman Sean Duffy, from the Great State of Wisconsin, is nominated to serve as the Secretary of Transportation. Sean has been a tremendous and well-liked public servant, starting his career as a District Attorney for Ashland, Wisconsin, and later elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District. 

During his time in Congress, Sean was a respected voice and communicator in the Republican Conference, advocating for Fiscal Responsibility, Economic Growth, and Rural Development. Admired across the aisle, Sean worked with Democrats to clear extensive Legislative hurdles to build the largest road and bridge project in Minnesota History.

As a member of the House Financial Services Committee, Sean played a key role in shaping and strengthening Economic policies, and ensuring Transparency and Accountability in Government programs. Sean’s leadership extended to championing the needs of families, farmers, and small businesses, especially in rural communities. 

Trump also noted how Duffy will continue to use that experience to help Americans in this field, which includes getting rid of DEI, something that has been a major priority for the Biden-Harris administration, including Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who currently leads the Department of Transportation. There's also a note about his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, a Fox News host:

PA Supreme Court to Dems: The Steal Ends Now Matt Vespa
He will prioritize Excellence, Competence, Competitiveness and Beauty when rebuilding America’s highways, tunnels, bridges and airports. He will ensure our ports and dams serve our Economy without compromising our National Security, and he will make our skies safe again by eliminating DEI for pilots and air traffic controllers.

The husband of a wonderful woman, Rachel Campos-Duffy, a STAR on Fox News, and the father of nine incredible children, Sean knows how important it is for families to be able to travel safely, and with peace of mind. 

Sean will use his experience and the relationships he has built over many years in Congress to maintain and rebuild our Nation’s Infrastructure, and fulfill our Mission of ushering in The Golden Age of Travel, focusing on Safety, Efficiency, and Innovation. Importantly, he will greatly elevate the Travel Experience for all Americans!

Earlier on Monday, when reporting on the scoop about Trump selecting Duffy, POLITICO went with a post over X that didn't even bother referencing Duffy's name or political experience, but rather started out by focusing on his stint on "The Real World," which aired on MTV in the late 1990s," and even claimed he was "a rail antagonist."

The post earned particularly negative attention over X.

