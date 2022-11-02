Bill Clinton Claims Republicans Want Voters To Be 'Miserable'
Fetterman Refuses To Say If His Doctors Will Answer Media Questions About His...
More and More Polls Show Good News for Republicans
Biden Gives Tired, Lie Filled Closing Argument As Dems Stare Down a Red...
WaPo Calls for New Leadership in the White House: 'Biden and Harris Are...
Warning! Crime Deniers on the Ballot in All 50 States!
Millions of Women Stand Behind Casey DeSantis In Re-Electing Ron DeSantis
There Should Be No Covid Amnesty
A New Voter ID Threat, How It Took 2 Years to Create Jan....
Dr. Phil: 'Hell No' Don't Get on a Plane If John Fetterman Is...
Mike Lee Receives Major Boost in Senate Race
New Poll Shows the New Hampshire Senate Race ‘One of the Closest in...
Tim Ryan Flounders Like a Fish on Fox News Town Hall
Gov. Hochul Calls Rising Crime a ‘Conspiracy’ Pushed by Republicans
FCC Commissioner Calls on Government to Ban TikTok
Tipsheet

Biden to Give Another 'Enemy' Speech Wednesday Night From D.C.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 02, 2022 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden will deliver a previously unscheduled speech from Washington D.C. Wednesday night about "protecting democracy" as Democrats brace for massive losses in the midterm elections next week. 

Biden will speak at the Columbus Club in Union Station at 7 p.m. The speech, hosted by the Democratic National Committee (DNC), will focus on the threat of election deniers and “those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy,” according to the DNC.

“I think you can expect to hear from him this evening, similar to what he’s been saying over the course of the last several months, that there is a lot at stake in terms of democracy and everyone has a role in that,” O’Malley said. “The other thing that will be really important [is] people will be able to vote … democracy works to make sure every vote is counted.”

The speech is reminiscent of remarks Biden gave back in September, when he stood flanked by U.S. Marines in front of Independence Hall and called MAGA Republicans a threat to the Republic. 

"We must be honest with each other and with ourselves. Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," Biden said. "There is no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country. These are hard things." 

The speech was incredibly divisive, a fact the White House attempted to deny. 

 


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Photo of Biden's Hand Is Raising Questions Leah Barkoukis
Biden Gives Tired, Lie Filled Closing Argument As Dems Stare Down a Red Wave Katie Pavlich
WaPo Calls for New Leadership in the White House: 'Biden and Harris Are Unfit' Sarah Arnold
Warning! Crime Deniers on the Ballot in All 50 States! Ann Coulter
Tim Ryan Flounders Like a Fish on Fox News Town Hall Rebecca Downs
Dr. Oz Keeps Doing Better and Better With Election Forecaster Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Photo of Biden's Hand Is Raising Questions Leah Barkoukis