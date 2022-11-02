Biden to Give Another 'Enemy' Speech Wednesday Night From D.C.

President Joe Biden will deliver a previously unscheduled speech from Washington D.C. Wednesday night about "protecting democracy" as Democrats brace for massive losses in the midterm elections next week.

President Biden tonight at 7pm from Union Station will deliver remarks "on preserving and protecting our democracy." The speech, according to DNC advisory, "will address the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy." — Matt Viser (@mviser) November 2, 2022

Biden will speak at the Columbus Club in Union Station at 7 p.m. The speech, hosted by the Democratic National Committee (DNC), will focus on the threat of election deniers and “those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy,” according to the DNC. “I think you can expect to hear from him this evening, similar to what he’s been saying over the course of the last several months, that there is a lot at stake in terms of democracy and everyone has a role in that,” O’Malley said. “The other thing that will be really important [is] people will be able to vote … democracy works to make sure every vote is counted.”

The speech is reminiscent of remarks Biden gave back in September, when he stood flanked by U.S. Marines in front of Independence Hall and called MAGA Republicans a threat to the Republic.

"We must be honest with each other and with ourselves. Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," Biden said. "There is no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country. These are hard things."

The speech was incredibly divisive, a fact the White House attempted to deny.

KJP TODAY: Biden's speech "wasn't divisive."



BIDEN LAST WEEK: "Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic." pic.twitter.com/HrjNWr5P32 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 7, 2022



