Blake Masters Gets Potential Game Changer in Final Days of Campaign

Marc Victor, the libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate in Arizona, has dropped out of the race and given his "enthusiastic" endorsement to Republican Blake Masters.

"At my invitation, Blake Masters and I had an unscripted, open, and recorded discussion and exchange of ideas on a variety of issues -- we discussed the economy, taxation, foreign policy, existential threats, education, the Federal Reserve, energy policy, guns, immigration, abortion, the drug war, separation of church and state, same-sex marriage, and euthanasia," Victor released in a statement Tuesday, "I found Blake to be generally supportive of the Live and Let Live Global Peace Movement. Likewise, we found ourselves in general agreement about how to improve America and advance the cause of freedom and peace. After that discussion, I believe it is in the best interests of freedom and peace to withdraw my candidacy and enthusiastically support Blake Masters for United States Senate. I intend to assist in any way reasonably possible to election Blake."

🚨We will defeat anti-family Mark Kelly. Vote BLAKE MASTERS for AZ Senate! pic.twitter.com/iXVj2ZCjWV — American Principles 🇺🇸 (@approject) November 1, 2022

🕊️ JUST IN: Libertarian @Victor4Senate withdraws and endorses @bgmasters for U.S. Senate in Arizona pic.twitter.com/0BQ9A5DpLR — Blake Masters for U.S. Senate Press (@MastersPress) November 1, 2022

The race between Masters and Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly remains a dead heat with exactly one week to go until Election Day.



