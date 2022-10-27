New Senate Report Puts Fauci's Big Tech Censorship Back in Focus
Fetterman Tries to Clean Up Disastrous Answer on Fracking After the Debate
Study Shows Most Teens Who Receive Puberty Blockers Move Forward With Other Treatments
Media Outlets Continue to Go After Herschel Walker on Race
Here We Go: Votes in Pennsylvania May Take Days to Count
Kari Lake's Lead in Arizona Just Got a Lot Bigger
Oops: Ron Klain's Twitter Habit Finally Caught Up With Him
The Media Asked Kari Lake About the Break-in at Hobb's Campaign HQ...and It...
Authorities Launch Investigation After Woman Claims Now-Deceased Father Was a Serial Kille...
We Know Who Released a GOP Congressional Candidate's Sexual Assault Records
Update: Second Arrest Made in Brutal Assault Against Florida GOP Canvasser
Justice Alito Shares How SCOTUS Leak Affected the Court
Elon Musk Pens Love Letter to Twitter and Free Speech
What DC Mayor Bowser Was Busy Doing As Shootings Spiraled Out of Control
MSNBC Whips Out the Hitler Card When Discussing the 2022 Midterms and Inflation
Tipsheet

New Senate Report Puts Fauci's Big Tech Censorship Back in Focus

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 27, 2022 3:45 PM
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

A new report released Thursday by Republicans on the Senate Committee on Health Education, Labor and Pensions has concluded the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China, was likely the result of a lab leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. 

"Over the last fifteen months, HELP Committee Minority oversight staff carefully reviewed several hundred publicly available scientific studies, interviewed several dozen subject matter experts, and analyzed previous reports and studies on the possible origins of the virus. I believe that this report provides a significant contribution to the existing body of evidence and helps establish parameters for how future analyses should be reviewed," the report states. "The lack of transparency and collaboration from government and public health officials in the People’s Republic of China with respect to the origins of SARS-CoV-2 prevents reaching a more definitive conclusion."

"Based on the analysis of the publicly available information, it appears reasonable to conclude that the COVID-19 pandemic was, more likely than not, the result of a research-related incident," an investigation, led by Ranking Member Richard Burr, found. "The hypothesis of a natural zoonotic origin no longer deserves the benefit of the doubt, or the presumption of accuracy...Advocates of a zoonotic origin theory must provide clear and convincing evidence that a natural zoonotic spillover is the source of the pandemic."

When Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and scientists suggested in early 2020 that it was far more likely the COVID-19 virus came from a lab rather than from a natural origin, Dr. Anthony Fauci worked with Facebook to censor and remove all references to the lab leak theory. 

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President, has a history of funding dangerous gain-of-function experiments across the globe, which allows scientists to juice up, manipulate and frankenstein viruses to be more dangerous. 

Tags: COVID-19

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oz Calls Fetterman's Bluff, Offers Do-Over Debate Spencer Brown
The Media Asked Kari Lake About the Break-in at Hobb's Campaign HQ...and It Didn't Go Well Matt Vespa
We Know Who Released a GOP Congressional Candidate's Sexual Assault Records Matt Vespa
Here We Go: Votes in Pennsylvania May Take Days to Count Katie Pavlich
The 2024 Race Is Already Underway Kurt Schlichter
Kari Lake Surges to 11-Point Lead in Arizona Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Oz Calls Fetterman's Bluff, Offers Do-Over Debate Spencer Brown