A new report released Thursday by Republicans on the Senate Committee on Health Education, Labor and Pensions has concluded the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China, was likely the result of a lab leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

"Over the last fifteen months, HELP Committee Minority oversight staff carefully reviewed several hundred publicly available scientific studies, interviewed several dozen subject matter experts, and analyzed previous reports and studies on the possible origins of the virus. I believe that this report provides a significant contribution to the existing body of evidence and helps establish parameters for how future analyses should be reviewed," the report states. "The lack of transparency and collaboration from government and public health officials in the People’s Republic of China with respect to the origins of SARS-CoV-2 prevents reaching a more definitive conclusion."

"Based on the analysis of the publicly available information, it appears reasonable to conclude that the COVID-19 pandemic was, more likely than not, the result of a research-related incident," an investigation, led by Ranking Member Richard Burr, found. "The hypothesis of a natural zoonotic origin no longer deserves the benefit of the doubt, or the presumption of accuracy...Advocates of a zoonotic origin theory must provide clear and convincing evidence that a natural zoonotic spillover is the source of the pandemic."

When Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and scientists suggested in early 2020 that it was far more likely the COVID-19 virus came from a lab rather than from a natural origin, Dr. Anthony Fauci worked with Facebook to censor and remove all references to the lab leak theory.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President, has a history of funding dangerous gain-of-function experiments across the globe, which allows scientists to juice up, manipulate and frankenstein viruses to be more dangerous.