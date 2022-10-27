Imagine If Fetterman Had Not Turned in a Disaster
Chuck Schumer Frets on a Hot Mic About Being 'In Danger' as Midterms Approach

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 27, 2022 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Speaking to President Joe Biden on a tarmac in Syracuse, New York Thursday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed concern his party will lose seats in upcoming midterm elections. 

"That seat, we're in danger in that seat...It's close, we'll see. But we're, you know, it looks like the debate didn't hurt us too much in Pennsylvania as of tonight so that's good," Schumer said. 

It is unclear which seat Schumer was referring to. 

Meanwhile, Republicans hoping to gain a majority in the Senate continue to have the edge and momentum going into Election Day, which is just 12 days away. 

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are headed to Pennsylvania next week to campaign for Democrat John Fetterman in hopes of getting him across the finish line against Dr. Mehment Oz.

On the House side, Republicans are pushing to the end with millions in last minute campaigns.


