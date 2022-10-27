Chuck Schumer Frets on a Hot Mic About Being 'In Danger' as Midterms Approach

Speaking to President Joe Biden on a tarmac in Syracuse, New York Thursday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed concern his party will lose seats in upcoming midterm elections.

"That seat, we're in danger in that seat...It's close, we'll see. But we're, you know, it looks like the debate didn't hurt us too much in Pennsylvania as of tonight so that's good," Schumer said.

It is unclear which seat Schumer was referring to.

Schumer caught on a hot-mic talking midterms with Biden:



"Looks like the debate didn't hurt us too much in Pennsylvania." pic.twitter.com/FTUoEcWYmK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Republicans hoping to gain a majority in the Senate continue to have the edge and momentum going into Election Day, which is just 12 days away.

Gonna be interesting. The top three here are online surveys. Harvard-Harris is too. The others are phone surveys. Politico poll has regularly gotten +5 for Dems for a while. GOP still leads the average. pic.twitter.com/9fVRqrjc9a — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 26, 2022

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are headed to Pennsylvania next week to campaign for Democrat John Fetterman in hopes of getting him across the finish line against Dr. Mehment Oz.

New Insider Advantage poll of Pennsylvania (conducted after debate):



Senate

Oz (R) +3https://t.co/TquZdVx5NS



Governor

Shapiro (D) +8https://t.co/inzZuD50ej — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 27, 2022

On the House side, Republicans are pushing to the end with millions in last minute campaigns.

The NRCC is pushing aggressively into double-digit Biden seats, making new investments in #CT05, #IL17, #NY22, #RI02, #TX34, and hilariously, #PA12, where Mike Doyle (R) just may succeed Mike Doyle (D).



R's have also finally stopped spending in #TX15, a likely secure pickup. https://t.co/ydraj2OZVc — RRH Elections (@RRHElections) October 27, 2022



