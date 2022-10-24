Major Poll Watchers Keep Shifting Races Toward Republicans

We're just two weeks away from the 2022 midterm elections and major poll watchers continue to shift House and Senate races in favor of Republicans.

Elections Daily updated their rankings for a number of House races on Monday, giving Republicans in Texas and Colorado the edge.

🚨Ratings Update🚨



We're shifting five house races, all towards Republicans - including moving #CO08 and #TX34 to Leans Republican. We're also moving #KSGOV back to Tossup.



Read our update from @JosephSzymanski to find out why:https://t.co/DqILxiPyBB pic.twitter.com/qdxP8igtBV — Elections Daily (@Elections_Daily) October 24, 2022

Over the past month, RealClearPolitics race changes have gone exclusively to the right.

Since October 1 Real Clear Politics have changed ratings on 17 House seats — 𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 were toward Republicans pic.twitter.com/FIoI18BefD — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 21, 2022

Governors mansions in key states, including typically deep blue Oregon, are also looking red.

🚨 Real Clear Politics: Governor Forecast



⦿ Republicans — 31

⦿ Democrats — 19



GOP Pick Ups:

✅ Nevada

✅ Wisconsin

✅ Michigan

✅ Oregon

✅ Kansashttps://t.co/cTHEzjkdYK pic.twitter.com/SJjpvcqxnC — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 24, 2022

Meanwhile President Joe Biden, the leader of the Democratic Party, spent last weekend at his Delaware beach house. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre assures Americans Biden is taking the midterms seriously and that he is proud of his accomplishments as Democratic candidates distance themselves on the campaign trail.

"The President takes this very seriously," Jean-Pierre told reporters last week. "The President takes what he has done in this time during his presidency, his tenure, just about 20-months tenure, very seriously and wants to talk about what he has done, what congressional Democrats have done to deliver for the American people."

Additional polling shows Democrats are feeling the heat on the direction of the country and major issues.

NBC POLL: "We've got some all-time midterm highs that should serve as red flags for the Democrats."



❌ 71% say we're on the wrong track.

❌ 57% disapprove of Biden on the economy.

❌ 50% say the economy will get worse. pic.twitter.com/flnFXa9UfQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2022

"