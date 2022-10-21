Biden Tries to Scare Americans About Going Back to Trump's Booming Economy

Speaking from the White House Friday afternoon, President Joe Biden attempted to scare Americans into thinking a return to President Donald Trump's MAGA economy would be a bad thing.

When Biden took office on January 20, 2021, gas was $2.37 per gallon and the U.S. was in a rapid economic recovery. Then, Biden and Democrats passed trillions of dollars in new spending, slamming the brakes on growth and exponentially driving inflation on essential products.

Here’s the October wages v Bidenflation chart. Real wages can’t catch up. With inflation at this level the Fed will force a severe economic decline. Biden owns it but inexplicably continues to spend juicing inflation - destroying incomes & savings for American workers & families. pic.twitter.com/upAuIKQ3Aq — Andy Puzder (@AndyPuzder) October 13, 2022

And while Biden attempted to take credit for low unemployment numbers in a number of states across the country, he failed to acknowledge states with the best economies are currently run by Republicans.

NEW: Nine of the top 10 states for jobs recovered since the pandemic are led by Republican governors.



All 10 states have Republican-controlled legislatures. pic.twitter.com/kOG5XqXLn7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 21, 2022

Biden knows the economy is about to come crashing down and Democrats are about to get wiped out in the midterm elections as a result.

Biden knows a full blown recession is coming next year. This is him trying to get out in front of the blame and everyone knows it. https://t.co/dwCoD6sdkx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 21, 2022



