Biden Tries to Scare Americans About Going Back to Trump's Booming Economy

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 21, 2022 1:15 PM
Speaking from the White House Friday afternoon, President Joe Biden attempted to scare Americans into thinking a return to President Donald Trump's MAGA economy would be a bad thing. 

When Biden took office on January 20, 2021, gas was $2.37 per gallon and the U.S. was in a rapid economic recovery. Then, Biden and Democrats passed trillions of dollars in new spending, slamming the brakes on growth and exponentially driving inflation on essential products. 

And while Biden attempted to take credit for low unemployment numbers in a number of states across the country, he failed to acknowledge states with the best economies are currently run by Republicans. 

Biden knows the economy is about to come crashing down and Democrats are about to get wiped out in the midterm elections as a result.


