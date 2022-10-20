Doctors Blast CDC Decision That Will Lead to Forced COVID Jabs on Kids

A Centers for Disease Control panel voted 15-0 Thursday to place the COVID-19 vaccine on the schedule for school children, paving the way for Democratic governors to mandate the jab for attendance.

BREAKING: The CDC just officially voted to add COVID-19 vaccine to the child immunization schedule.



It was a unanimous, 15-0 vote. pic.twitter.com/OaPboZgQvk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 20, 2022

The vote comes without sufficient clinical data to justify the decision. In fact, available data shows the COVID-19 vaccine can do significant harm to children and cause long term injuries or death.

This is truly shocking.



Despite thousands of reported adverse events and debilitating reactions like myocarditis, the CDC panel unanimously voted to add COVID-19 mRNA shots to the recommended childhood vaccine schedule in the United States.pic.twitter.com/xr6CTg58kj — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) October 19, 2022

Doctors following the science and lack of transparency from the CDC are slamming the decision.

The CDC is marching towards this. Why are we pretending their decision has no implications for state and local policy? They are not some rando on Twitter, though their data analysis is not much better. https://t.co/XTQHwlGlhI — Vinay Prasad MD MPH (@VPrasadMDMPH) October 19, 2022

Keipp Talbot of Vanderbilt is the only doctor on the CDC vaccine committee that has had the courage to challenge dogma. I respect her.. but she's up against a lot, namely a stacked committee/Kangaroo court of like-minded Drs. +the Pharma lobby actually has a seat on the committee — Marty Makary MD, MPH (@MartyMakary) October 19, 2022

The CDC said to follow the science. It’s high-time they do the same.



Today’s vote universally adding the Covid vaccine/boosters to the pediatric immunization schedule undermines confidence in other proven-effective vaccines (Measles, Polio).



Americans deserve better data. — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) October 20, 2022

ACIP slides: it is a BAD decision to add this to the SCHEDULE 👇



This vaccine has (a) no convincing evidence it helps the 86% of kids who already had covid & (b) no evidence it will help kids in 2027 against whatever new strain comes



CDC data shows parents don't want it🧵 pic.twitter.com/TidWs33L0M — Vinay Prasad MD MPH (@VPrasadMDMPH) October 20, 2022