Doctors Blast CDC Decision That Will Lead to Forced COVID Jabs on Kids

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 20, 2022 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Ted Jackson

A Centers for Disease Control panel voted 15-0 Thursday to place the COVID-19 vaccine on the schedule for school children, paving the way for Democratic governors to mandate the jab for attendance. 

The vote comes without sufficient clinical data to justify the decision. In fact, available data shows the COVID-19 vaccine can do significant harm to children and cause long term injuries or death.

Doctors following the science and lack of transparency from the CDC are slamming the decision.

