White House Doubles Down on Support for Fetterman

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 17, 2022 3:45 PM
Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre doubled down on President Joe Biden's support of Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman and his bid to become the next U.S. Senator from the Keystone State. 

"The President has found him to be an impressive individual and uh, who is just as capable, who is just as capable as always who is carrying out his office. He is currently the Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania as we know. He's doing that with great ability and heartfelt concern for the people of the Commonwealth," Jean Pierre said. "So yes, the President feels he is very much capable of doing the job." 

Biden's continuing support comes just one week after Fetterman sat down for an interview with NBC News, during which he had to read questions from the reporter off of a computer screen. 

Over the summer Fetterman suffered from a stroke which "nearly killed him." He has refused to release his medical records to the public. 

