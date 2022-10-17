White House Doubles Down on Support for Fetterman

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre doubled down on President Joe Biden's support of Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman and his bid to become the next U.S. Senator from the Keystone State.
"The President has found him to be an impressive individual and uh, who is just as capable, who is just as capable as always who is carrying out his office. He is currently the Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania as we know. He's doing that with great ability and heartfelt concern for the people of the Commonwealth," Jean Pierre said. "So yes, the President feels he is very much capable of doing the job."
KJP: Joe Biden thinks John Fetterman is "an impressive individual, who is just as capable as always...of doing the job." pic.twitter.com/IDAphuxcVg— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 17, 2022
Biden's continuing support comes just one week after Fetterman sat down for an interview with NBC News, during which he had to read questions from the reporter off of a computer screen.
Reporter on her interview with John Fetterman:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 11, 2022
"It wasn't clear that he was understanding our conversations...it certainly seemed as though he was having a hard time with those conversations." pic.twitter.com/PqSjXJsUzM
REPORTER: “Are you committed to showing up on October 25th to debate your opponent?”— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 12, 2022
FETTERMAN: “No.”
Fetterman five seconds later: “Yeah, of course I’m gonna show up on the 25th.” pic.twitter.com/s1n7Fsbo88
Over the summer Fetterman suffered from a stroke which "nearly killed him." He has refused to release his medical records to the public.
FETTERMAN: "Our doctor has already given a letter saying that I'm able to serve and to be running."— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 11, 2022
"That was six months ago."
FETTERMAN: "Being on in front of...thousands of people...that gives everybody and the voters decide if they think that it's really the issue." pic.twitter.com/FkDfuvGH3j
