White House Doubles Down on Support for Fetterman

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre doubled down on President Joe Biden's support of Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman and his bid to become the next U.S. Senator from the Keystone State.

"The President has found him to be an impressive individual and uh, who is just as capable, who is just as capable as always who is carrying out his office. He is currently the Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania as we know. He's doing that with great ability and heartfelt concern for the people of the Commonwealth," Jean Pierre said. "So yes, the President feels he is very much capable of doing the job."

KJP: Joe Biden thinks John Fetterman is "an impressive individual, who is just as capable as always...of doing the job." pic.twitter.com/IDAphuxcVg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 17, 2022

Biden's continuing support comes just one week after Fetterman sat down for an interview with NBC News, during which he had to read questions from the reporter off of a computer screen.

Reporter on her interview with John Fetterman:



"It wasn't clear that he was understanding our conversations...it certainly seemed as though he was having a hard time with those conversations." pic.twitter.com/PqSjXJsUzM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 11, 2022

REPORTER: “Are you committed to showing up on October 25th to debate your opponent?”



FETTERMAN: “No.”



Fetterman five seconds later: “Yeah, of course I’m gonna show up on the 25th.” pic.twitter.com/s1n7Fsbo88 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 12, 2022

Over the summer Fetterman suffered from a stroke which "nearly killed him." He has refused to release his medical records to the public.