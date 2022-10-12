Romney Won't Support Fellow Utah Republican Mike Lee and Trump Has Some Thoughts

President Donald Trump issued a statement hammering Republican Senator Mitt Romney over his lack of support for fellow Utah Republican Mike Lee as he faces reelection in November.

"Mike Lee is an outstanding Senator who has been abused, in an unprecedented way, by a fellow Republican Senator from his own State, something which rarely has happened in political History. Such an event would only be understandable if Mike did not perform his duties as a United States Senator, but he has, and he has performed them well. Mitt Romney is the Junior Senator from the Great State of Utah, which I won twice in a landslide, once by beating the candidate, Evan 'McMuffin' McMullin, who is currently running against Senator Lee," Trump said. "McMuffin does not represent the values of Utah, but neither, as you will see in two years, does Mitt Romney, who refuses to endorse his fellow Republican Senator, Mike Lee. Mike should now accept that fact and go on to win a race against a man who should have, based on his failed career as a politician, no chance of winning. Mike Lee is outstanding and has my Complete and Total Endorsement. Mitt Romney and Evan McMuffin can count on the fact that they will never have my Endorsement!"

Earlier this year Romney told reporters he planned to stay out of the race, citing both Lee and McMullin are friends.

“I don’t think endorsements make any difference in a race to speak of. People in the race are my friends. I usually try and avoid situations where they’ve been friends. I may endorse and I may not, but I really haven’t given it any thought at this point,” Romney said.

But that hasn't stopped Lee from trying and warning of the consequences if he doesn't win reelection.

"He’s [Romney] explained that he’s got two friends in this race. When he first told me that, my reaction was, who’s the other friend? And therefore, he wants to remain neutral. Look, I understand it, I respect it. Here’s what’s going on: my opponent Evan McMullin is a Democrat running in disguise," Lee said during an interview with Fox News Tuesday. "If I’m right on that, he needs to get on board because that’s exactly what he’ll be producing,” Lee continued. “That’s exactly what this will lead to if Utah gets tricked into electing Evan McMullin, a closeted Democrat, into the United States Senate. And so, as soon as Mitt Romney’s ready to, I will eagerly accept his endorsement.”

Senator Mike Lee appears on Tucker to discuss Mitt Romney's latest subversive efforts within the GOP: "I don't think Mitt Romney wants Chuck Schumer to continue to be the Majority Leader. If I'm right on that, then get on board. Because that's exactly what this will lead to." pic.twitter.com/7jeb4xU70H — American Firebrand (@FirebrandPAC) October 12, 2022



