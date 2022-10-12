Journalists Snipe Over the Truth About John Fetterman's Health

Yesterday NBC reporter Dasha Burns did her job and revealed the truth about the health of Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful and Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman. He suffered a stroke over the summer, which nearly killed him, and he's been largely absent from the campaign trail ever since. He's also refused to release his medical records or make his doctors available for direct questioning.

After sitting down for an interview with Fetterman, Burns explained he did not understand the questions she asked and that without a large monitor translating text for him before he gave answers, small talk was difficult. Many of Fetterman's answers were either off topic or confusing.

REPORTER: “Are you committed to showing up on October 25th to debate your opponent?”



FETTERMAN: “No.”



Fetterman five seconds later: “Yeah, of course I’m gonna show up on the 25th.” pic.twitter.com/s1n7Fsbo88 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 12, 2022

MSNBC: John Fetterman "has a hard time understanding what he's hearing...he still has some problems, some challenges with speech...he had a hard time understanding our conversations." pic.twitter.com/EYLNVxb0Cy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 11, 2022

But Fetterman's leftist media allies aren't happy about the exposure and some are attacking Burns for simply telling the truth.

Brian Tyler Cohen and Kara Swisher weren’t in the room with NBC’s Dasha Burns for the interview or off-camera, but they insist that she must be “bad at small talk” and pushing a “mind-numbingly false” narrative because they disagree with her experience interviewing Fetterman. https://t.co/EOubgSsF54 — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) October 12, 2022

Sorry to say but I talked to @JohnFetterman for over an hour without stop or any aides and this is just nonsense. Maybe this reporter is just bad at small talk. https://t.co/CX9B7qWUaS — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) October 12, 2022

As someone who has recently interviewed him: Fetterman’s comprehension is not at all impaired. He understands everything, it’s just that he reads it (which requires extra acuity, I’d argue) and responds in real time. It’s a hearing/auditory processing challenge. https://t.co/RzmyfBDJX6 — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) October 12, 2022

Meanwhile, CNN is atypically stepping up to talk about the facts. Burns is sticking by her account of Fetterman's responses, which can also be seen by the viewer in her interview.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta has brought a visual model on CNN to help explain John Fetterman's stroke. pic.twitter.com/TrjfolqvP8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 12, 2022