Biden Administration Leaves Out a Key Detail About Beheaded Palestinian Man

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Bides is condemning the murder of Ahmad Abu Murkhiyeh, which happened in the West Bank city of Hebron last week.

Shocked and horrified by the murder and beheading of Ahmad Abu Murkhiyeh in Hebron. Violence against LGBTQI+ human beings is unacceptable. — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) October 7, 2022

But Nides left out a number of key details about Murkhiyeh's murder, including who his killers are, why he was beheaded and that he was granted asylum in Israel. Murkhiyeh was a gay man, which is why he had to flee Palestinian controlled territory for Israel. According to his friends, he was kidnapped. From the Times of Israel:

A gay Palestinian man living under asylum in Israel was murdered and beheaded Wednesday in the West Bank city of Hebron. The unnamed suspect, who was arrested by Palestinian Authority police near the scene of the crime soon after committing it, recorded the act in a video that he uploaded to social media before his capture. The victim was 25-year-old Ahmad Abu Murkhiyeh, who according to reports on Ynet and Channel 12 had been living in Israel for the past two years as an asylum-seeker after authorities acknowledged his life would be in danger if he returned to Palestinian territory.

