Pfizer Official Makes a Damning Admission About the 'Speed of Science'

When Pfizer first released the two-dose mRNA vaccinations for COVID-19 in December 2020, top health officials in the United States and around the world declared it would stop transmission of the disease.

"Even though there are breakthrough infections with vaccinated people, almost always the people are asymptomatic and the level of virus is so low it makes it extremely unlikely — not impossible but very, very low likelihood — that they’re going to transmit it," NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said in May 2021, declaring the vaccine covered the new Delta variant. "When you get vaccinated, you not only protect your own health and that of the family but also you contribute to the community health by preventing the spread of the virus throughout the community. In other words, you become a dead end to the virus. And when there are a lot of dead ends around, the virus is not going to go anywhere. And that’s when you get a point that you have a markedly diminished rate of infection in the community.”

CDC officials said the same until eventually admitting vaccinated individuals can spread high viral loads of the disease. This had become obvious much earlier as fully vaccinated individuals started to regularly test positive for the virus with many experiencing symptoms.

"High viral loads suggest an increased risk of transmission and raised concern that, unlike with other variants, vaccinated people infected with Delta can transmit the virus," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky released in July 2021.

Despite the admission vaccine mandates, justified by claims of stopping transmission, didn't cease.

During a hearing in Europe this week and under questioning from European Parliament Member Rob Roos, Pfizer Director of International Developed Markets Janine Small was asked about the issue of transmission. Specifically, Small was pressed on whether Pfizer tested or studied transmissibility before the vaccine was released into the market and forced onto countless millions by their governments under the guise it would prevent spread of the virus. She admitted vaccine prevention of transmission was not studied before Pfizer sent the drug to market.

Meanwhile, Harvard educated Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is recommending men under the age of 40 avoid the shot after studies showed a 84 percent increase in cardiac death among the age group.

