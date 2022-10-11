Tipsheet

Army Scrambling to Explain Massive Recruitment Failure

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 11, 2022 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The U.S. Army is scrambling after missing recruitment numbers in 2022 by wide margins. 

"The Army plans to increase its investment in marketing and is expected to expand a new program for struggling recruits, but leaders on Monday offered few new details on how they’ll fill the ranks after falling far short of recruiting goals this year," the Associated Press reports. "Army Secretary Christine Wormuth told reporters that a new recruiting task force is coming up with ideas. But any new plans would have to gel quickly in order to reverse the dramatically low enlistment numbers over the past year. For the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the Army enlisted just 75% of its goal — falling 15,000 soldiers short of the 60,000 target. It was the only service to miss its recruiting goal, but all of the others had to dig deep into their pools of delayed entry applicants, which will put them behind as they begin the next recruiting year on Saturday."

The failure also seemed to prompt this tweet from the Selective Service. 

But under questioning from lawmakers on Capitol Hill Monday, Wormuth refused to acknowledge wokeness in the military has played a role in tamping down recruitment. In fact, she pretended not to know what wokeness is. 

Meanwhile, the Army has been running recruitment advertisements like this: 

Tags: WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Democrat Candidate in Ohio Senate Race Has Debate Meltdown Rebecca Downs