While Biden Grovels, the UK Ramps Up Domestic Energy Production

This week President Joe Biden suffered another embarrassing blow after OPEC announced a decision to cut oil production just weeks before the 2022 midterm elections. The move was made despite Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia over the summer where he begged for an increase in production. He was ignored. Now, because of Biden's war on domestic oil production and moratoriums on drilling, American energy can't fill the gap and prices at the pump are set to hit new record levels.

Biden has an abusive relationship with American oil and gas. I don’t know how else to describe it. He chastises them for not producing enough, while also hurting their ability to produce with more taxes and regulations. pic.twitter.com/6GrJJlaEyt — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) October 7, 2022

But while Biden grovels and fails to advance energy polices that benefit the American people, newly minted UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is ramping up domestic production to lower prices and bolster national security.

To secure our long-term energy supply and reduce reliance on authoritarian regimes, we're accelerating our domestic energy production, including launching a new North Sea Oil & Gas licensing round.



We're also speeding up deployment of renewables including hydrogen, solar & wind. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 7, 2022

Last week Germany finally admitted they are in an "energy war" and that the looming winter could be extremely difficult thanks to self-inflicted reliance on Russian gas.