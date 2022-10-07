green new scam

While Biden Grovels, the UK Ramps Up Domestic Energy Production

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 07, 2022 12:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
While Biden Grovels, the UK Ramps Up Domestic Energy Production

Source: (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

This week President Joe Biden suffered another embarrassing blow after OPEC announced a decision to cut oil production just weeks before the 2022 midterm elections. The move was made despite Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia over the summer where he begged for an increase in production. He was ignored. Now, because of Biden's war on domestic oil production and moratoriums on drilling, American energy can't fill the gap and prices at the pump are set to hit new record levels. 

But while Biden grovels and fails to advance energy polices that benefit the American people, newly minted UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is ramping up domestic production to lower prices and bolster national security. 

Last week Germany finally admitted they are in an "energy war" and that the looming winter could be extremely difficult thanks to self-inflicted reliance on Russian gas

German's finance minister warned Thursday that Berlin was locked in an "energy war" against Vladimir Putin's Russia as his government announced a major new fund to cap soaring energy prices.

"We find ourselves in an energy war over prosperity and freedom," Finance Minister Christian Lindner told reporters, underlining that the massive shield against energy costs was a "crystal clear answer to Putin that... we are strong economically".

Trending Townhall Video
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Democrats Forced to Abandon Key House Races One Month Before Midterms
Spencer Brown
Key Georgia Democrat Is Worried About Turnout
Katie Pavlich
Supreme Court Vacates Massachusetts Gun Control Law
Madeline Leesman
Philly Democrat Endorses Oz, Calls for Dems to Put Public Safety Over Party Affiliation
Spencer Brown
NYC Mayor Declares a State of Emergency Over Migrants Being Bused to the City By TX
Julio Rosas
Trans Children’s Charity Trustee Resigns Following Unearthed Speech on ‘Minor-Attracted Persons’
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular