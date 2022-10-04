Pennsylvania

John Fetterman's Thuggish Behavior Confirmed, Again

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 04, 2022 11:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
John Fetterman's Thuggish Behavior Confirmed, Again

Source: (AP Photo/Rebecca Droke)

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and U.S. Senate hopeful John Fetterman is no stranger to violent or intimidating behavior. 

For much of his life, Fetterman sported a tattoo on his right arm that read, "I will make you hurt." He also made appeals to gangs. 

Since then, he's had the tattoo blacked out. He now sports a black bar on his arm. 

But now, a story from Fetterman's time as mayor of Braddock has resurfaced. Fetterman vandalized a local business in order to send the message that "we are going to shut you down." He admitted to the damage. 

This on top of the time Fetterman chased down a black jogger with a shot gun. During the Democratic primary debate, Fetterman claimed it never happened. He previously admitted to a local reporter that it did in fact happen at that he was not above the law. 

Trending Townhall Video
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

WATCH: Activist Storms Field During Monday Night Football and...Immediately Regrets It
Spencer Brown
The Daily Show Roasts Kamala Harris' Remarks As Worse Than HBO's 'VEEP'
Spencer Brown

BREAKING: Musk's Twitter Takeover Is Reportedly Back On
Leah Barkoukis
Philly Judge Strikes Down Democrat Mayor’s Gun Ban
Madeline Leesman
CO Woman Sues Police Who Left Her Handcuffed in a Cruiser That Was Later Struck by a Train
Matt Vespa
Women's March: We Are Not Pro-Choice. We Are Loudly and Proudly Pro-Abortion.
VIP
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular