John Fetterman's Thuggish Behavior Confirmed, Again

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and U.S. Senate hopeful John Fetterman is no stranger to violent or intimidating behavior.

For much of his life, Fetterman sported a tattoo on his right arm that read, "I will make you hurt." He also made appeals to gangs.

John Fetterman tried to appeal to the violent Crips street gang during first mayoral campaign in 2005, credited his gang outreach for winning his election



Makes his current views on criminal justice less surprising… https://t.co/BuXvWw9D8P — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 26, 2022

Since then, he's had the tattoo blacked out. He now sports a black bar on his arm.

Why would Pennsylvania democratic senate candidate john fetterman have a tattoo saying “ i will make you hurt”? — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) September 26, 2022

Is Pennsylvania Democrat Fetterman’s tattoo “I will make you hurt” based on his ties to the crips gang as reported by the Free Beacon or a reference to the nine inch nails heroin song “Hurt”. Fetterman won’t answer questions. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) September 26, 2022

But now, a story from Fetterman's time as mayor of Braddock has resurfaced. Fetterman vandalized a local business in order to send the message that "we are going to shut you down." He admitted to the damage.

When John Fetterman (D) was Mayor of Braddock he vandalized a local black owned business. Fetterman wanted to send a message that the government was going to shut down the black nightclub. This was a TV news story about Fetterman's vandalism at the time:pic.twitter.com/cqUeUNTjNE — RRH Elections (@RRHElections) October 3, 2022

This on top of the time Fetterman chased down a black jogger with a shot gun. During the Democratic primary debate, Fetterman claimed it never happened. He previously admitted to a local reporter that it did in fact happen at that he was not above the law.

Democrat Malcolm Kenyatta slams John Fetterman: "You're the only Democrat who used a shotgun to chase down an unarmed Black jogger." pic.twitter.com/mU8TFkJlsn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2022