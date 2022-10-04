China

China Is Really Worked Up Over Pompeo's New Video Series

Katie Pavlich
Posted: Oct 04, 2022 2:00 PM
Source: (Li Xueren/Xinhua via AP)

The Chinese Communist Party is attempting to censor former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after he produced a series of videos exposing the regime.

In a letter sent to the Hudson Institute last week, where Pompeo serves as a distinguished fellow, the Embassy of the People's Republic of China listed their grievances and claimed Pompeo's remarks were "concerning." 

"We are writing to express our concern to the recently released video series at the webpage of the China Center of Hudson Institute by former Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo, who made groundless accusation against the Communist Party of China," the letter says. "Anyone who claim to respect the Chinese people should respect the history and facts, respect the development path and political system chosen by the Chinese people, and respect the CPC who stands for the fundamental interests of the Chinese people. Any attempts to cut off the blood ties between the CPC and the Chinese people are doomed to fail." 

While Chinese government officials claim the Chinese people have chosen their system, there are no elections in China and dissenters are imprisoned for minor infractions against the CCP. 

The video the CCP is worked up over can be watched below. Pompeo plans to produce many more. 

"The Chinese Communist Party doesn't not represent the Chinese people. It's that simple," Pompeo says. "Our goal with these videos is pretty simple, to talk directly to the Chinese people about U.S.-China relations. That's what we'll start doing with this series over the next view months. And then we'll keep it up. There's a reason we're doing this. The Chinese Communist Party doesn't represent the Chinese people. It's that simple. The CCP is a one party, totalitarian political organization committed to a foreign, anti-Chinese ideology."  

