Don Lemon Gets Pummeled After Trying to Invoke Climate Change With Hurricane Ian

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 28, 2022 10:15 AM
Source: (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP)

CNN host Don Lemon did his best to insert an argument for climate change during an exchange with NOAA Acting Director Jamie Rohme Tuesday night. Rohme didn't take the bait and instead used his time to issue warnings to Floridians in harms way, leading Lemon to assert his own "expertise" because he "grew up there."

Meanwhile, Lemon's activist media peers are doing everything they can to frame Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as having already failed to properly manage the emergency. 

Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar is also arguing Hurricane Ian is the reason people should vote for her party in the 2022 midterm elections.

