Don Lemon Gets Pummeled After Trying to Invoke Climate Change With Hurricane Ian

CNN host Don Lemon did his best to insert an argument for climate change during an exchange with NOAA Acting Director Jamie Rohme Tuesday night. Rohme didn't take the bait and instead used his time to issue warnings to Floridians in harms way, leading Lemon to assert his own "expertise" because he "grew up there."

CNN's @DonLemon to NOAA: "What effect does climate change have on this phenomenon? Because it seems these storms are intensifying."



NOAA: "I don’t think you can Link to climate change to any one event ..."



LEMON: "Listen, I grew up there. And these storms are intensifying" pic.twitter.com/GuAN279ley — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 28, 2022

There is a time and a place for this discussion. The scientist knows this and stays on message. He wisely uses his time on television to try to save lives. But @donlemon doesn’t care about that. https://t.co/Au4aOx5RLz — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Lemon's activist media peers are doing everything they can to frame Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as having already failed to properly manage the emergency.

Notice the media are laying the groundwork to attack DeSantis over #HurricaneIan. Here's a question to the head of FEMA from a McClatchy reporter: "Can you describe...the level of the communications w/state officials & has there been anything unusual or any challenges w/that?" pic.twitter.com/j8UV1LsTqR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 27, 2022

Hateful bigot @JoyAnnReid: "Florida prepares for a monster storm, with landfall expected tomorrow. Governor Ron DeSantis is going to be put to the test, forced to actually do his job. When he's used to spending most of his time hanging out on Fox News and owning the libs." pic.twitter.com/nGKuPkvOx8 — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) September 28, 2022

Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar is also arguing Hurricane Ian is the reason people should vote for her party in the 2022 midterm elections.