The Picture Ohio's Dem Senate Candidate May Regret

Over the weekend Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan, who is running to be the next U.S. Senator from Ohio, proudly posed for a photo with education union boss Randi Weingarten.

Republican J.D. Vance, Ryan's opponent for the seat, immediately took notice.

Earlier this year—two years into COVID—these people pushed for schools to go remote in Ohio. This is who Tim Ryan answers to. Ohio’s children deserve better. https://t.co/fmmurGJGyO — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) September 25, 2022

Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, lobbied the Centers for Disease Control to keep schools closed long after union teachers were put at the front of the line for vaccines.

The facts are clear: Biden’s CDC overrode routine practice to allow a radical teachers union that donated millions of dollars to Democrat campaigns to bypass scientific norms and rewrite official agency guidance. The damaging edits by union bosses effectively kept thousands of schools shuttered across the country, locking millions of children out of their classrooms. The Biden Administration abandoned medical science and replaced it with political science to reward one of their largest donors, harming millions of children in the process. They bypassed the science to put union bosses ahead of children. Millions of Americans are still outraged at what these Washington Democrats put their children through, and all because union bosses demanded they keep schools closed longer. America’s children are suffering, academically and mentally, because of the Biden Administration enabled school closures.

As a result, America's kids haven fallen behind in ways many experts say cannot be fully recuperated.

"The pandemic erased two decades of progress in math and reading. The results of a national test showed just how devastating the last two years have been for 9-year-old schoolchildren, especially the most vulnerable," the New York Times recently reported. "National test results released on Thursday showed in stark terms the pandemic’s devastating effects on American schoolchildren, with the performance of 9-year-olds in math and reading dropping to the levels from two decades ago. This year, for the first time since the National Assessment of Educational Progress tests began tracking student achievement in the 1970s, 9-year-olds lost ground in math, and scores in reading fell by the largest margin in more than 30 years."

"The declines spanned almost all races and income levels and were markedly worse for the lowest-performing students. While top performers in the 90th percentile showed a modest drop — three points in math — students in the bottom 10th percentile dropped by 12 points in math, four times the impact," the report continues.

Student test scores have plunged.



COVID-19 didn't cause this.



Pro-lockdown politicians did. — Stephen Moore (@StephenMoore) September 1, 2022