DeSantis Launches Campaign Against the Chinese Communist Party

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is launching a new campaign against the Chinese Communist Party and their efforts to gain influence in Florida.

Speaking during an event Thursday, DeSantis explained why the CCP is a threat to his state and the country while laying out a legislative plan to limit their reach.

“From server farms to farmland, the Communist Party of China has been worming its way into our nation’s data storage systems and buying up tracts of land near sensitive national security sites,” DeSantis released in a statement. “By prohibiting the purchase of lands, state contracts with Chinese technology firms, and the infiltration of CCP-affiliated groups such as Confucius Institutes, Florida is leading the way to protect our nation from international foes.”

Today, I took action to protect Floridians from the bad intentions of adversaries abroad, such as the Chinese Communist Party.



This Legislative Session, I am proposing additional protections for our homeland against threats arrayed by those who seek our nation’s downfall. pic.twitter.com/2yVxf33fL6 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 22, 2022

For years the CCP has been quietly buying up real estate next to U.S. military installations. DeSantis' proposal would eliminate that option in Florida in addition to barring foreign donations to universities.

"Governor DeSantis has proposed legislative action to prohibit purchases of agricultural land and land surrounding military bases by foreign countries of concern. There have already been instances of Chinese Communist Party-affiliated companies purchasing land near military bases in other states, including Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota," DeSantis' office states. "Florida is home to 21 military bases from every branch of the armed forces, and while the state has allocated money to purchase land nearest to some of these bases to increase security perimeters, more needs to be done to protect our domestic national security assets."

BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis announces legislative proposal prohibiting the CCP, other countries of concern, from purchasing land near U.S. military bases — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) September 22, 2022

And while DeSantis is acknowledging the national security threat and devious nature of CCP property ownership, the White House is calling it a "home ownership" issue.