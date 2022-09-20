covid-19

Democrats Hit the Airwaves to Walk Back Biden's Pandemic Admission

Sep 20, 2022
Democrats desperate to hold onto their emergency COVID-19  powers are hitting the airwaves to walk back comments made by President Joe Biden over the weekend that the "pandemic is over."

 During an interview with Fox News Monday, Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna tried to explain what Biden really meant. 

"I think what the president was trying to say is that the worst of the pandemic is over. Look, when you give a lot of interviews and every word is dissected as I know," Khanna said. "Obviously there's still long COVID, people who are vulnerable who have issues. I just got my booster shot for Omicron. I don't think we can be complacent about it. But what he was trying to say is, life is largely returned to normal." 

On MSNBC Tuesday morning, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy attempted to stoke fears about an ongoing pandemic. 

Given Biden has repeatedly used the pandemic as an excuse to keep vaccine mandates in place and to reallocate student debt, he has completely undermined his own arguments and positions. Regardless, his statement about the pandemic being over is true.

