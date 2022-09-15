Illegal Immigration

Illegal Immigrant Destroys White House Narrative With One Statement

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 15, 2022 4:15 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, the White House and administration officials have repeatedly claimed the border is "secure." They said this as millions of illegal immigrants, with numbers hitting new and historic records month after month, continued to pour into the country -- severely overwhelming border communities. 

Today a bus load of illegal immigrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington D.C. When asked if the border is secure, one man debunked the longstanding White House narrative. 

Regardless, the White House continues to claim the "border is secure."

Harris, the Biden Border Czar tasked with getting to the "root causes" of illegal immigration, is ignoring it.

Most Popular