Illegal Immigrant Destroys White House Narrative With One Statement

Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, the White House and administration officials have repeatedly claimed the border is "secure." They said this as millions of illegal immigrants, with numbers hitting new and historic records month after month, continued to pour into the country -- severely overwhelming border communities.

A graphic look at the record, out of control numbers in the current border crisis. pic.twitter.com/nGkRjOYFyu — Sharyl Attkisson?????? (@SharylAttkisson) September 14, 2022

Today a bus load of illegal immigrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington D.C. When asked if the border is secure, one man debunked the longstanding White House narrative.

Kamala Harris on Sunday:



"The border is secure."



Illegal immigrant outside of Kamala Harris' residence this morning:



"It's open, not closed. The border is open...Everybody believes that the border is open. It's open because we enter. We come in. Free!" pic.twitter.com/jLghLxPSTa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2022

Regardless, the White House continues to claim the "border is secure."

REPORTER: "Does the White House stand by those comments that the border is secure?"



KJP: uhhhhhhh pic.twitter.com/uDAducIxKd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2022

Harris, the Biden Border Czar tasked with getting to the "root causes" of illegal immigration, is ignoring it.