Did You See Why Biden Made a Last Minute Trip to Delaware on Tuesday?

Late Tuesday at 5:49 pm ET the White House sent out an update to President Joe Biden's daily schedule. In it was an unplanned and unexplained flight to and from Delaware.

"In the evening, the President and the First Lady will travel to Wilmington, Delaware. The departure from the White House and the departure from Joint Base Andrews will be covered by the out-of-town pool. The arrival in Wilmington, Delaware will be covered by the out-of-town pool," the White House released. "After, the President and the First Lady will return to the White House from Wilmington, Delaware. The departure fromWilmington, Delaware and the arrival at Joint Base Andrews will be covered by the out-of-town pool. The arrival at the White House will be covered by the out-of-town pool."

When asked before departure why he was making the quick, round-trip flight, Biden confirmed it was to vote.

Asked by @karentravers why he didn't just vote by absentee in the state's primary, Biden smiled and turned to climb aboard Air Force One.

The move, which came after a severe stock market crash and grim inflation report, was heavily criticized.

According to a sample ballot for his address, the only election he can vote in is for Auditor of Accounts

Biden employed two motorcades, local police protection and the Boeing 757 version of Air Force One to fly from DC to Delaware vote in an election with no high-profile races on the ballot