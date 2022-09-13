Inflation

Biden Cheers New Inflation Numbers as 'Progress'

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 13, 2022 11:00 AM
Biden Cheers New Inflation Numbers as 'Progress'

Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden is attempting to spin new and horrendous inflation numbers as "progress."

"Today’s data show more progress in bringing global inflation down in the US economy.  Overall, prices have been essentially flat in our country these last two months: that is welcome news for American families, with more work still to do," Biden released in a statement Tuesday morning. "Gas prices are down an average of $1.30 a gallon since the beginning of the summer.  This month, we saw some price increases slow from the month before at the grocery store.  And real wages went up again for a second month in a row, giving hard-working families a little breathing room." 

"It will take more time and resolve to bring inflation down, which is why we passed the Inflation Reduction Act to lower the cost of healthcare, prescription drugs and energy. And my economic plan is showing that, as we bring prices down, we are creating good paying jobs and bringing manufacturing back to America," he continued. 

But what Biden says is insulting and untrue as grocery prices are up by 13 percent, along with all essential goods. 

Overall, the numbers came in hotter than expected and wage growth is negative. On average, gas prices when Biden took office were $2.39 per gallon. The "Inflation Reduction Act" doesn't reduce prices for American families, it makes them worse. Democrat Senator Joe Manchin admitted this fact after helping Biden and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer push it through. 

