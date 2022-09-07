Is the U.S. Marshals Service About to Ignore ICE Detainers for Dangerous Criminal Aliens?

A number of Republican Senators are sounding the alarm about a potential plan from the U.S. Marshals Service to essentially ignore Immigration and Customs Enforcement retainers for violent criminal aliens.

In a letter to U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis, Senators warn the proposed new policy is a threat to the safety of American communities across the country.

"We write to you today regarding reports that the United States Marshals Service (USMS) is considering a new policy to permit the release of dangerous, criminal aliens before U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is able to apprehend these illegal immigrants. According to a recent report, USMS has drafted a new policy that would require the release of detained illegal immigrants even if ICE has issued a detainer request asking the USMS to hold these illegal immigrants until ICE is able to apprehend them, " a letter, signed by 12 U.S. Senators, states. "While the number of illegal immigrants crossing our southern border is shocking, there are also serious concerns about the number of these illegal immigrants with criminal records, gang affiliations, or terrorist records. So far in FY22, CBP has apprehended over 9,000 criminal aliens, including 53 for homicide or manslaughter, 283 for sex crimes, and almost 900 for assault, battery, and domestic violence. CBP also apprehended along the southern border 126 individuals on the terror watch list and 627 known gang members."

"We are deeply concerned to learn that USMS is even considering adopting a policy where it fails to cooperate with a fellow federal law enforcement entity. The partnership between USMS and ICE is critical to ensure that dangerous, criminal aliens are detained and deported. Preventing USMS from communicating with ICE would be a dereliction of federal immigration enforcement, and we strongly discourage you from proceeding with this proposed policy," the letter continues.

The letter was signed by U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn, Jim Inhofe, Steve Daines, Thom Tillis, Mike Braun, Tom Cotton, John Cornyn, Mike Lee, James Risch, Kevin Cramer, John Hoeven and James Lankford.

Meanwhile, Customs and Border Protection agents encounter a number of criminal aliens every day.