DOJ Leaves 'Unanswered Questions' With Blacked Out Trump Raid Affidavit

As Spencer reported, the Department of Justice has released a highly redacted version of the affidavit used by the FBI to raid President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley looked it over and says it leaves a number of unanswered questions.

...When the court called for the release of the affidavit, he indicated that he could push back on the DOJ redactions but did not do so... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 26, 2022

...It is confirmed that the FBI told the Court that Trump was claiming to have declassified the documents. However, there is little else on those communications, particularly after June 9th. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 26, 2022

...There is an interesting reference to material marked FISA. That could indicate Russian collusion related material but there is no confirmation of the subject matter. Trump ordered the declassification of Russian collusion material though order was murky.https://t.co/squptOctYv — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 26, 2022

While DOJ drenched the majority of the affidavit in black ink, keeping details from public view and away from President Trump's legal team, information within it has been repeatedly leaked to the media.

"While the Justice Department has been demanding absolute secrecy, the media has been reporting all of these leaks from the government that are clearly meant to put the Trump team on the defense. These are things going to the past communications with the Trump team. What were they looking for? What caused the search? All of that is sort of leaking out regularly as they are in court telling the judge, my God, don't release one iota of this affidavit or our investigation will be compromised," Turley said during an interview with Fox News this week before the redacted affidavit was released.