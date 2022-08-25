Inflation

Professor Celebrates the Working Class Paying Bills for Rich Harvard Lawyers

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Aug 25, 2022 4:00 PM
Source: (Rattankun Thongbun/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Leftist commentator and Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe is celebrating President Joe Biden's move to reallocate student debt payments from his rich alumni attorneys to the working class of America. 

According to Forbes, Harvard Law graduates are some of the most highly paid attorneys in the country. 

"No. 2 is Harvard Law School, where grads with little or no experience pull down a median salary of $143,000. At mid-career, Harvard law graduates earn $234,000, on average," Forbes reports.

After remarks at the White House Wednesday about the move, President Joe Biden turned his back on reporters and claimed the decision was fair.

Meanwhile, universities like Harvard and other expensive schools are sitting on massive and tax free endowments. 

