Professor Celebrates the Working Class Paying Bills for Rich Harvard Lawyers

Leftist commentator and Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe is celebrating President Joe Biden's move to reallocate student debt payments from his rich alumni attorneys to the working class of America.

Good news for thousands of my former students. I’m grateful on their behalf, Mr. President. https://t.co/FzmvcQNkli — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 24, 2022

According to Forbes, Harvard Law graduates are some of the most highly paid attorneys in the country.

"No. 2 is Harvard Law School, where grads with little or no experience pull down a median salary of $143,000. At mid-career, Harvard law graduates earn $234,000, on average," Forbes reports.

After remarks at the White House Wednesday about the move, President Joe Biden turned his back on reporters and claimed the decision was fair.

REPORTER: "Is this unfair to people who paid their student loans, or chose not to take out loans?"



BIDEN: "Is it fair to people who, in fact, do not own multi-billion dollar businesses to see what these guys give them all a tax break? Is that fair?" pic.twitter.com/JHavRNc1hr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 24, 2022

Meanwhile, universities like Harvard and other expensive schools are sitting on massive and tax free endowments.

Tribe teaches at Harvard, which has a $53 billion endowment. Why doesn't Harvard forgive their loans? Why make blue collar taxpayers subsidize the debt of Harvard lawyers? https://t.co/nxpZH903qG — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 24, 2022