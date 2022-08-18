Mike Pompeo Buries Adam Kinzinger

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling out retiring Congressman Adam Kinzinger for his endless crusade against President Donald Trump...after begging to work for the administration.

.@adamkinzinger repeatedly asked me for job in Trump Admin (Air Force Sec, Amb), and for wife. Now attacks our Afghan plan that saw no US fatalities/no Taliban takeover/no Americans left behind. Adam, I enjoyed our work in Congress. What’s happened to you? YOU should know better. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) August 18, 2022

Just last week Kinzinger attacked conservative Christians for supporting Trump.

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois on Tuesday said some Christian circles in the US have been equating former President Donald Trump with Jesus Christ, warning of "tribalistic" behavior that has led voters to "accept anything" to stay within their communities. During an interview with MSNBC's Alex Wagner, Kinzinger said that many pastors in America have been "failing their congregation" either by preaching Trumpism "from the pulpit" or by refusing to talk about how "corrosive" the ideology is.

"I've been kicked out of my tribe, and that's OK."

- @AdamKinzinger describes how Donald Trump has become a Jesus figure for some Republicans. pic.twitter.com/3xl8GLSxwM — Alex Wagner Tonight (@WagnerTonight) August 17, 2022

Kinzinger will no longer be in Congress at the end of the year after Democrats in Illinois essentially eliminated any chance of winning his district through gerrymandered redistricting.