Mike Pompeo Buries Adam Kinzinger

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling out retiring Congressman Adam Kinzinger for his endless crusade against President Donald Trump...after begging to work for the administration.
.@adamkinzinger repeatedly asked me for job in Trump Admin (Air Force Sec, Amb), and for wife. Now attacks our Afghan plan that saw no US fatalities/no Taliban takeover/no Americans left behind. Adam, I enjoyed our work in Congress. What’s happened to you? YOU should know better.— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) August 18, 2022
Just last week Kinzinger attacked conservative Christians for supporting Trump.
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois on Tuesday said some Christian circles in the US have been equating former President Donald Trump with Jesus Christ, warning of "tribalistic" behavior that has led voters to "accept anything" to stay within their communities.
During an interview with MSNBC's Alex Wagner, Kinzinger said that many pastors in America have been "failing their congregation" either by preaching Trumpism "from the pulpit" or by refusing to talk about how "corrosive" the ideology is.
"I've been kicked out of my tribe, and that's OK."— Alex Wagner Tonight (@WagnerTonight) August 17, 2022
- @AdamKinzinger describes how Donald Trump has become a Jesus figure for some Republicans. pic.twitter.com/3xl8GLSxwM
Kinzinger will no longer be in Congress at the end of the year after Democrats in Illinois essentially eliminated any chance of winning his district through gerrymandered redistricting.
The Democratic-led Illinois legislature has approved a new congressional map that seals Democrats’ political advantage in the state for the next decade while forcing four Republican and two Democratic incumbents into potential primaries against one another.
The bill establishing the new map awaited the signature of Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) on Friday.
The final map shifts freshman Rep. Marie Newman (D) into a new majority Latino district currently held by Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D), who is in his second term. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) would share a district with Rep. Darin LaHood (R), as would GOP Reps. Mary E. Miller and Mike Bost.
Hours after the legislature approved the map, Kinzinger announced in a five-minute video that he would not run for reelection. “Let me be clear, my passion for this country has only grown. .?.?. My disappointment in the leaders that don’t lead is huge,” he said.