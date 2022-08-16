Glenn Youngkin Is Making Moves

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is hitting the road at the end of the month to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon in Michigan. Dixon is campaigning against incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. From local ABC News 7:

Youngkin will headline the Michigan Republican Party state convention in support of the Republican ticket. "What we’re seeing in Michigan is similar to what we saw in Virginia last summer - voters coming together demanding better education, safer communities, and manageable cost of living for their families. I’m excited to campaign with Tudor Dixon later this month and look forward to bringing the Virginia spirit to Michigan!" Youngkin said about the Michigan race.

I look forward to hosting my friend @glennyoungkin in Michigan! United, we will defeat @gretchenwhitmer! https://t.co/aYCznASEaT — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) August 16, 2022

Like Youngkin did to win in Virginia last fall, Dixon is vowing to prioritize parental rights and school choice.

Parents will be the decision makers in the 2022 elections and liberal lockdown governors face particular peril due to their policies’ harsh impact on children. @GretchenWhitmer was the cruelest of them all.



From @foxandfriends this morning: pic.twitter.com/jKTHZdCYGw — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) August 11, 2022

This is great news. Hundreds of thousands of Michiganders have spoken and want to empower parents with educational freedom. The SOS and Legislature should promptly approve it! https://t.co/fleYv4NkF1 — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) August 11, 2022

Although he was elected to public office for the first time in November 2021, Youngkin is on the radar as a potential presidential candidate. When asked about his ambitions, Youngkin says he's focused on his current position and promoting policies that positively impact Virginians.