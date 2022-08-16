Biden Takes a Quick Break From Vacation to Raise Taxes on Americans

President Joe Biden will fly from his vacation in South Carolina to the White House Tuesday afternoon in order to sign new legislation that will raise taxes on millions of everyday Americans and bolster the IRS with an additional 87,000 agents. After he signs the bill, he'll get back on Air Force One and head to Delaware for another break.

Joe Biden — fresh off a week-long beach vacation in South Carolina — will return to the White House today for just five hours before leaving on another vacation to Delaware pic.twitter.com/qZ5rnvC6OZ — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) August 16, 2022

Stumped: Biden Official Struggles to Explain How 'Inflation Reduction Act' Will Quickly Reduce Costs https://t.co/o2DawO4JGi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Americans are on edge about new power the IRS will have to harass small businesses and individuals making less than $400,000 per year.

"A new preliminary assessment from the Congressional Budget Office released today found that at least $20 billion of new revenue from increased IRS audits will come from individuals earning less than $400,000 per year," Americans for Tax Reform reveals. "CBO’s analysis directly contradicts claims from the Biden White House and Congressional Democrats that the IRS would perform “no new audits” on anybody making under $400,000 per year under their proposal to spend $80 billion to supersize the IRS."

The IRS is hiring 87,000 new agents for more audits, and in a since removed job posting, sought people who are prepared to "carry a firearm... and willing to use deadly force if necessary." Now, we're demanding answers from the IRS and the Biden Admin. pic.twitter.com/MUrmEWbfkX — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) August 11, 2022