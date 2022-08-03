Arizona's Democratic Senator Gets Nervous About the Power of Trump's Endorsement

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is bracing for impact after Republican Blake Masters easily won the GOP primary in Arizona Tuesday night.

In an email to supporters, Kelly noted the strength of Masters' Trump endorsement and fretted about low fundraising dollars.

"It’s official: We have our Republican opponent in Arizona. Here’s what that means for our race: Experts all over the country agree: Arizona is going to be one of the closest races in the country this year. And now that the stage is set for November, all eyes are on us," Kelly wrote. "My opponent has the full support and endorsement of Donald Trump. So we can expect more rallies and attacks from the former president aimed at amping up his base. All the strength Trump can drum up is on its way."

"I know you’ve gotten a lot of emails from me recently, but we can’t start the general election off on the wrong foot. And right now, we’re falling behind our fundraising goals," he continued. "The amount isn’t as important as the donation itself, because it’s going to take A LOT of people chipping in as much as they can to reach our goal. Help us fight back and win this November."

Ironically, Kelly also complained Masters is backed by outside money and special interest groups. The letter he sent came through Arlington, Virginia based firm Common Good, which "is dedicated to helping Democratic campaigns and organizations win critical races in Virginia and across the country."

Meanwhile, Masters is laser focused on the road to November and is confident he can pull off a victory.

COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT pic.twitter.com/T02CPKYRRp — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) June 27, 2022