After Pelosi Departure, China Surrounds Taiwan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan Wednesday after series of threats and ongoing saber rattling from the Chinese Communist Party.

Our delegation had the distinct privilege of meeting with the President of Taiwan @Iingwen today.



We discussed how America & Taiwan can deepen our economic ties, further strengthen our security partnership & defend our shared democratic values. pic.twitter.com/VL509UYK4x — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 3, 2022

Together with former political prisoners our delegation visited the Nat’l Human Rights Museum: a tribute to heroes who suffered & fought for Taiwan’s Democracy. Then we heard from civil society leaders on human rights. We came to listen & learn; we left inspired by their courage. pic.twitter.com/dsKa02n0Ka — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 3, 2022

But while Pelosi's plane has departed the island, the Chinese military is still surrounding it.

While @SpeakerPelosi’s delegation has left, the story here in #Taiwan continues, as the PLA’s four-day live fire drill encircling Taiwan will begin tomorrow, with some locations being quite close to some places in Southern Taiwan. — William Yang (@WilliamYang120) August 3, 2022

BREAKING: Chinese military announces "military exercises and training activities including live-fire drills" in multiple areas around Taiwan between Thursday and Saturday. pic.twitter.com/tGYTc4ugQo — Conflict News (@Conflicts) August 2, 2022

In December 2019, Taiwan leaders warned the World Health Organzation about COVID-19. The WHO ignored the warnings on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, which quickly engaged in a coverup, and the virus rapidly spread around the world -- killing millions.