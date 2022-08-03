China

After Pelosi Departure, China Surrounds Taiwan

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 03, 2022 9:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
After Pelosi Departure, China Surrounds Taiwan

Source: (Li Xueren/Xinhua via AP)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan Wednesday after series of threats and ongoing saber rattling from the Chinese Communist Party. 

But while Pelosi's plane has departed the island, the Chinese military is still surrounding it. 

In December 2019, Taiwan leaders warned the World Health Organzation about COVID-19. The WHO ignored the warnings on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, which quickly engaged in a coverup, and the virus rapidly spread around the world -- killing millions.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Is Manchin About to Get Rolled By the Democrats?
Guy Benson
Biden Admin Issues First 'Worldwide Caution' for Americans Abroad Since 2019
Spencer Brown
‘Anqueefa’: Meet the White BLM Activists Who Were Arrested at an Anti-Dave Chappelle Protest
Mia Cathell
ACLU Comes Out in Favor of Racial Discrimination
Leah Barkoukis
Kansas Voters Reject Anti-Abortion Amendment
Leah Barkoukis
RNC Blasts Arizona County for Running Out of Ballots
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular