China Makes Another Military Move With Pelosi in Taiwan

Aug 02, 2022
Source: ( Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)

After threats from the Chinese Communist Party and groveling from the Biden administration, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made it to Taiwan Tuesday. 

During the daily briefing at the White House Monday, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby stressed that nothing has changed with U.S. policy toward China and that President Biden does not support Taiwan's independence. He also falsely claimed there had been "no drama" with Pelosi's trip. 

"The world has seen the United States government be very clear that nothing has changed -- nothing has changed -- about our One China policy, which is of course guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint U.S.-PRC Communiqués, and the Six Assurances," Kirby said. "We have said, and we have repeatedly said, that we oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side.  We have said that we do not support Taiwan independence.  And we have said that we expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means." 

But upon her arrival in Taiwan, China amped up their aggression by surrouding the island and conducting live fire drills.

Meanwhile, Republicans continue to speak out against the Chinese Communist Party and their threats. 

“We support Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. For decades, members of the United States Congress, including a previous Speaker of the House, have travelled to Taiwan," 26 Republican Senators released in a statement Tuesday. "This travel is consistent with the United States’ One China policy to which we are committed. We are also committed now, more than ever, to all elements of the Taiwan Relations Act.”

